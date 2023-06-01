Judges recognize 253 organizations for their outstanding support of financial advisor success from more than 1,000 nominations

Expanded awards program in 2023 reflects mounting interest in advisor support platforms, goals-based investment platforms, direct indexing, securities-based lending, marketing automation and retirement income

Winners to be announced during awards gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on September 7, 2023

NEW YORK, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WealthManagement.com, the leading resource for wealth advisors and planners, today announces the finalists for its 2023 Industry Awards (the “Wealthies”), the first awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. View the full list of finalists.

A record-breaking number of nominations was submitted for the 9th Annual Industry Awards – over 1,000 entries were received from more than 400 companies. Two hundred fifty-three organizations were selected as finalists in one or more of the firm or individual categories in this year’s awards program.

In 2023, 161 companies submitted a nomination for the first time, and 70 of these firms were named finalists. Eighty-one firms were recognized for outstanding achievement in multiple categories: leading the way with the most finalist awards were Orion (8); Cambridge Investment Research (6); Cetera Financial Group (6); Apex Fintech Solutions (5); Carson Group (5); Kestra (5); LPL (5); Mercer (5); Morgan Stanley (5); Advisor Group (4); Allworth Financial (4); AXS Investments (4); Fidelity Investments (4); Janney Montgomery Scott (4); Nitrogen (4); Raymond James (4); Sigma (4); Snappy Kraken (4); Wealth Access (4) and Wilmington Trust (4).

The Industry Awards program was expanded in 2023 to recognize organizations who are pioneering innovation in platforms for advisor support and investing, as well as direct indexing, securities-based lending, marketing automation and retirement income.

“The Industry Awards serve as a beacon, illuminating the trailblazers and innovators who are shaping the future of the financial services industry,” said David Armstrong, director of editorial strategy and operations. “With record-setting participation this year, the awards program stands as a powerful testament to the value firms place in the Wealthies as a trusted third-party validation of their market leadership. Unlike other awards that simply rank assets under management from individual advisors and firms, the Wealthies are a leading indicator of forthcoming activity, and serve as a barometer of the dynamic ecosystem of companies and organizations that empower, support and enable advisor success who are driving the industry forward.”

According to managing director Mark Bruno, the Industry Awards program is another example of WealthManagement.com’s commitment to showcasing the industry’s finest and championing advisor success while shaping the future of financial services. “Last week, we brought together key industry players at the Wealth Management Edge Conference, empowering firm leaders with expert guidance to navigate the increasing demands of clients seeking sophisticated wealth management and financial planning services,” said Bruno. “Today, we are thrilled to unveil the finalists for our ninth annual industry awards, which recognize the exceptional achievements of organizations and individuals who play a crucial role in the daily activities of financial advisors. These two initiatives, though distinct, share a common goal: empowering advisors and driving innovation and growth in the ever-evolving financial services community. Together, they equip wealth advisors and planners with the necessary tools, knowledge and innovation to build world-class wealth management firms and gain access to top-tier product and service providers in the industry.”

Winners of the 2023 Industry Awards will be announced on September 7, 2023 at a dinner gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Preceding the evening festivities, c-level executives from finalist firms will gather for a full afternoon of technology discussions and networking events – including CTO buyers’ panels led by key purchasing influencers at power users of wealth tech, executive roundtables on the future of advisor tech, and think tanks on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry and led by WealthManagement.com director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong chose the finalists and will determine the winners of the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors.

For updates on the 2023 Industry Awards, visit WealthManagement.com 2023 Industry Awards.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry’s leading audience of wealth management professionals.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

CONTACT:

Mark Bruno, Managing Director

Wealth Management at Informa

Email: mark.bruno@informa.com