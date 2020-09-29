Weapon Mounts Market to cross USD 2.2 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Some of the major weapon mounts market participants are Rheinmetall AG, ST Engineering, Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, Saab AB, Elbit Systems Ltd., Moog Inc., Electro Optic Systems, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on weapon mounts market which estimates the global market valuation for weapon mounts will cross US$ 2.2 billion by 2026. The rising procurement of modern weapon systems will propel industry growth.

The non-static weapon mounts segment is poised to register growth rate of more than 2.5% during 2020 to 2026 driven by rising demand for low weight and portable monopods and bipods from sniper troops. Remotely operated weapon mounts display promising future trends as these systems provide paramount importance to operators’ safety. Additionally, these mounts can handle a wide range of weapons with high accuracy and better target control. This segment will clutch a considerable share of nearly 25% during the forecast period.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4828

Technological advancements will play a key role in improving the operational characteristics of armaments. Manufacturers are spending huge amounts of money in R&D activities and focusing on product differentiation & development. In November 2019, UNIDEF introduced innovative gun mounting systems made of lightweight materials. These mounts are strong and can be used for land platforms, helicopters, and small boats.

Additionally, these manufacturers enter into long-term agreements with military technicians and engineers to develop weapon mounts with improved efficiency. U.S. army engineers recently developed stable mounting systems, which help in reducing vibrations and prevent jamming of weapons during firing.

The sea weapon mounts market will continue its steady growth and is likely to cross USD 40 million by 2026. The rising procurement of submarines, destroyers, frigates, corvettes, coastal patrol crafts, etc., will drive the weapon mounts demand in future. Many countries are eyeing to reinforce maritime capability, which will aid in robust growth of the naval defense sector. In addition, increasing maritime territorial disputes, smuggling, and terrorist activities will support the industry growth in future.

Browse key industry insights spread across 140 pages with 115 market data tables & 23 figures & charts from the report, “Weapon Mounts Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/weapon-mounts-market

European weapon mounts market will witness over 2% CAGR owing to rising cooperation among European Union members for the development of armaments. U.S. being a major supplier is expected to face high degree of competition from European suppliers in upcoming years. Countries such as Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands and United Kingdom are likely to procure huge deliveries of combat aircrafts and anti-submarine warfare aircrafts in future. Countries in Northern and Central Europe have established major military procurement programs owing to rising conflicts with Russia. Such trends are expected to propel the industry growth by 2026.

Some major findings of weapon mounts market report include:

The static weapon mounts will gain significant traction owing to high demand from infantry fighting vehicles, armored combat vehicles, main battle tanks, light tanks, etc.

Manually operated weapon mounts are likely to lead the industry size due to low cost and simplistic operations.

Asia Pacific will capture the majority share owing to supportive policies and rising defense spending.

The key players in the weapon mounts market are Rheinmetall AG, ST Engineering, Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, Saab AB, Elbit Systems Ltd., Moog Inc., Electro Optic Systems, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Browse complete reports table of contents (ToC): https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/weapon-mounts-market

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Weapon mounts market 360⁰ synopsis, 2016 – 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Type trends

2.1.3. Mode of operation trends

2.1.4. Application trends

2.1.5. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Weapon Mounts Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry size and forecast, 2016 – 2026

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Value addition at each stage

3.3.2. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.3. Vendor matrix

3.4. Industry megatrends

3.5. Innovation & sustainability

3.5.1. Patent analysis

3.5.2. Technology landscape

3.5.3. Future trends

3.6. Industry impact forces

3.6.1. Growth drivers

3.6.1.1. Rising military expenditures across the globe

3.6.1.2. Favorable trends associated with trade of armaments

3.6.1.3. Increasing demand for remotely operated weapon mounts

3.6.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1. Complex structure and technical expertise requirements

3.7. Regulatory landscape

3.7.1. North America

3.7.2. Europe

3.7.3. Asia Pacific

3.8. Growth potential analysis

3.9. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.9.1. Company market share, 2019

3.9.2. Strategy dashboard

3.10. Porter’s analysis

3.10.1. Supplier power

3.10.2. Buyer power

3.10.3. Threat of new entrants

3.10.4. Threat of substitutes

3.10.5. Industry rivalry

3.11. Cost structure analysis

3.11.1. R&D cost

3.11.2. Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.11.3. Raw material cost

3.11.4. Distribution cots

3.11.5. Operating cost

3.11.6. Miscellaneous cost

3.12. PESTEL analysis

Browse related report:

Bulletproof Vest Market Size By Product (Flexible Ballistic, Hard Ballistic/ Armor Plate), By Protection Level (I,II,III,IV), By Application (Covert, Overt), By End-User (Military, Law Enforcement, Civil), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/bulletproof-vest-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision-making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: [email protected]