Breaking News
Home / Top News / Wear It Kind Campaign Calls for Brands and Consumers to Shop Ethically

Wear It Kind Campaign Calls for Brands and Consumers to Shop Ethically

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

New Effort First Aims at Wool Production

Boston, MA, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Demand for ethical fashion is gaining global momentum. Shoppers and consumers, designers and retailers alike are making more ethically minded commitments on behalf of animals, demonstrating a global demand for animal-friendly practices in fashion.

High profile brands such as Chanel, Armani, Gucci and the Prada Group, have announced they will no longer use animal fur in designs or new products. Chanel and Victoria Beckham additionallly committed to end the use of exotic skins, while other brands have pledged to use wool from lambs that were not mulesed.

A 2019 YouGov opinion poll revealed that 53% of Americans are aware of animal cruelty issues in the fashion industry. The YouGov poll was commissioned by the U.S. and Australian offices of FOUR PAWS International.

The survey of over 1,200 Americans found that for people who are aware of animal cruelty issues in the fashion industry, 87% are concerned about the welfare and treatment of animals in at least one area of the industry.

To lead progressive change for animals used in fashion, FOUR PAWS’ offices in the United States and Australia have launched the Wear it Kind Campaign by asking people to pressure brands to phase out mulesing. Mulesing is the process where the skin from the hindquarters of lambs is cut away to prevent a fly bite and subsequent injuries. Due to the suffering caused by this procedure, mulesing is banned in New Zealand, however, it is still legally performed on most sheep in Australia.

With over 74 million sheep, Australia is the largest producer of wool used for clothing worldwide. Although there is wool produced in the U.S. as well, most wool used in clothing (approximately 88%) is imported, making the act of mulesing an issue that American consumers should be concerned about.

In fact, the U.S. is considered one of the 8th major wool consuming countries in the world, with one of the largest retail markets for wool. 

Wear it Kind includes a significant outreach and education effort directly to brands, hopefully compelling them towards prioritizing transparency on animal welfare issues in their supply chains. Wear it Kind will be a resource for everyone on everything from wool and feathers, to exotic skins and leather,” explained Claire LaFrance, Head of Communications for the FOUR PAWS’ Boston office.

In addition to asking people to Wear it Kind, this year FOUR PAWS helped to review the renewed Good On You scoring system for animal welfare. Good On You has an easy-to-use app that, through a unique rating system, gives the user fashion brand ratings, fashion news, tips and advice all in one place making it easy for the everyday shopper to make ethical fashion purchases that are better for animals, people and the planet.

“Shoppers are increasingly seeking ethical fashion options, and it’s clear that animal welfare is a key concern. Issues like mulesing and fur farming continue to be top of mind for many people,” says Gordon Renouff, Co-Founder at Good On You.

Animal protection is becoming a critical component of ethical fashion, as everyday it is easier for people to embrace top quality fabrics and production techniques that aren’t cruel to animals.

The Wear it Kind Campaign builds upon FOUR PAWS’ 30-year history working to improve animal welfare within the textiles industry. People can find more information on the campaign at WearitKind.org

FOUR PAWS is calling on people to sign a petition encouraging brands to phase out sales of mulesed sheep wool and to take responsibility for the animals within their supply chains. http://bit.ly/pr-mulesing

Attachment

  • Wear it Kind shutterstock_97268789 – lamb looking at camera – web size 
CONTACT: Claire LaFrance
Four Paws International
6179421233
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.