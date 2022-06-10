Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market to Advance at CAGR of 11.5% During 2022 –2031: TMR Study

Advancements in materials for sensors to pave the way to product innovation in wearable bioelectronic skin patches market, widespread use in motion and position sensing underpins abundant avenues

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global market for wearable bioelectronic skin patches is making strides on the back of rapidly growing demand for wearables for monitoring of the body’s vital signs increasingly in life-threatening diseases and lifestyle ailments. The demand for wearable bioelectronic skin patches has risen for heart diseases, where their use has revealed critical clinical information on coronary heart functions. The global wearable bioelectronic skin patches market is forecast to reach US$ 14.8 Bn by 2031.

Advancements in sensors, actuators, and processors have enabled manufacturers to improve usability. The trend toward miniaturization of skin patches is bolstering the growth prospects for wearable bioelectronic skin patches market, concur the authors of the study. The incorporation of novel materials in sensors has boosted the comfort. For example, the novel materials have been extensively researched by wearable bioelectronic skin patches manufacturers to develop patches that are comfortable and non-invasive when worn by the user.

R&D in electrophysiological electronic skin sensors will open up new growth opportunities in wearable bioelectronic skin patches market. Vast prospects of these in medical monitoring of chronic diseases are expanding the avenue in the wearable bioelectronic skin patches market. Producers are expected to gain revenues from large-scale distribution of wearable bioelectronic skin patches.

Key Findings of Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market Study

Continuous Monitoring for Cardiovascular Risks Pivots Colossal Opportunities: The need for monitoring multiple biochemical levels non-invasively has spurred the prospects of wearable health monitors. The introduction of products that allow wearable bioelectronic skin patches to monitor cardiovascular signals presents massive lucrative avenue. Companies in the wearable bioelectronic skin patches market. are expected to reap enormous revenue gains from the adoption of these in managing the risk factors such as high blood pressure and diabetes. The trend has gained recent momentum from efforts by industry players to unveil comfortable wearable for all-in-one wearable health monitor.

Companies Lean on Product Advancements Especially in Electrophysiological Electronic Skin Patches: Electrophysiological based skin patches present market players with enormous revenue potential. The segment held a major share in 2021, and relevant R&D is expected to create substantial lucrative opportunities.

Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market: Key Drivers

Prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the need for reducing the risk factors, and has underpinned the need for non-invasive wearable technology for daily monitoring of biological compounds. This is a key driver for the growing prospects of the wearable bioelectronic skin patches market.

Advancements made in flexible electronics and adoption of cutting-edge methods are enriching wearable bioelectronic skin patches market. Of note, companies have benefitted from miniaturization of electronics.

Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held the leading share in terms of volume in the wearable bioelectronic skin patches market. The U.S. has contributed massive revenues to the regional market, catalyzed by R&D by heavyweights in healthcare technology and robust production capabilities.

Asia Pacific held a share of around 30% of the global wearable bioelectronic skin patches market in 2021. The presence of a vast target population, mainly from the prevalence of strokes and other heart diseases, has fueled the revenue generation in the wearable bioelectronic skin patches market.

Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market: Competition Landscape

The wearable bioelectronic skin patches market is highly consolidated, a few large players hold a major share. Some of the key players in the market are The Surgical Company, Insulet Corporation, Feeligreen, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., VivaLNK, Inc., Epicore Biosystems, Inc., and Gentag, Inc.

Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market Segmentation

Application Motion and Position Sensing Medical Monitoring

Sensor Electrophysiological Biochemical Potentiometric Tactile

Distribution Channel Retail Online



Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa

