Wearable medical devices industry is anticipated to register 24% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to technological advancements in wearable devices.

The wearable medical devices market value is set to reach USD 750 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing per capita income and healthcare expenditure in emerging economies is positively impact the industry landscape. Moreover, the increased spending power of people on advanced devices owing to rising disposable income in developed and developing countries is likely to benefit the adoption of wearable medical devices. It has also led to optimized procedural time, minimized overall treatment costs, and allowed physicians to improve upon healthcare access, augmenting market expansion.

Surging demand for daily health tracking devices to foster hearing aids device segment development

Hearing aids segment is poised to grow at over 24% CAGR from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growing progress for daily health tracking devices in home settings due to the rising focus on health management during COVID-19. Moreover, wearable technologies have helped professionals and patients manage health remotely, stimulating segment landscape.

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders to propel the cardiac health application segment expansion

Cardiac health segment is estimated to reach USD 105 billion by 2032, on account of increasing occurrences of cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) such as cardiac arrhythmias, coronary heart diseases, heart stroke, and heart diseases. The rise in elderly population, who are more prone to CVDs will also drive the overall market.

Increasing personal health awareness to impel the fitness and sports end-use segment outlook

Wearable medical devices market revenue from the fitness and sports segment crossed USD 20 billion in 2022, owing to rising awareness about personal health which led to the increased number of sports activities globally. Lower cost and increased availability of smart phones and digital watches is stimulating the demand for wearable sports devices leveraging sensor technology.

Awareness initiatives to encourage APAC wearable medical devices market progression

APAC wearable medical devices industry share is anticipated to hit USD 220 billion by 2032, owing to increasing investments by public and private organizations for spreading awareness about chronic ailments. The growth can also be ascribed to the increasing focus of key market players in emerging Asia-Pacific nations for capturing high industry.

Business partnerships to define the future of wearable medical devices market

Some key industry contenders include Apple Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., BioTelemetry Inc. (LifeWatch), Fitbit, Inc., Samsung, Sotera Wireless, Inc., VitalConnect, Xiaomi Corporation, Garmin Ltd., among others.

