VENTURA, Calif. (Reuters) – Growing wildfires chewing through parts of Southern California on Friday ravaged avocado farms, racehorse stables and a retirement community, even as milder weather aided firefighters in their efforts to slow the progress of six major blazes.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Honduras opposition party asks for disputed election to be annulled - December 8, 2017
- Trump urges Alabama voters to back Roy Moore - December 8, 2017
- Weather eases the battle as California wildfires grow - December 8, 2017