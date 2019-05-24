WeatherNation TV to air special series for Hurricane Prep Week May 26-June 1

DENVER, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WeatherNation TV, Inc. , a multi-format 24/7 local and national television weather news provider, will air Hurricane Prep Week from May 26 – June 1, 2019, featuring a special series leading into the first official day of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs June 1 through Nov. 30.

WeatherNation has arranged a series of feature stories to educate the public about tropical storm systems and to provide information to prepare viewers for severe winds and flooding caused by hurricanes. Stories will air every hour of each day to complement WeatherNation TV’s regular weather forecast news and live coverage.

The series will be important for viewers as NOAA is predicting a near normal season of four to eight Atlantic hurricanes with two to four churning into category 3 or higher. NOAA attributes the increased hurricane activity to an ongoing El Nino and warmer-than-average, sea-surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea as well as an enhanced west African monsoon.

Additionally, WeatherNation field correspondent John Van Pelt will report live from one of the hardest hit locales of the 2018 hurricane season, the Florida Panhandle (including Mexico Beach and Panama City Beach, Florida) to witness the recovery after the devastating Hurricane Michael.

Starting Sunday, May 26, www.WeatherNationTV.com will feature online links to the entire series , FEMA and other hurricane preparedness resources.

WeatherNation TV’s Hurricane Prep Week will address the following topics:

Get Ready for Hurricane Season – WeatherNation’s John Van Pelt looks at hurricane season as a whole, common threats storms pose, and ways families can make a plan.

Understand How Hurricanes Form – WeatherNation meteorologist Viki Knapp looks at the atmospheric “ingredients” needed to turn a tropical wave into a hurricane.

Assembling Your “Go Kit” – WeatherNation meteorologist Shelly Lindblade steps through the items to include in a “go kit” in case of evacuations.

What is Storm Surge – WeatherNation meteorologist Chris Bianchi speaks with the National Hurricane Center to learn more about the dangers of storm surge.

Communicating Through a Tropical System – WeatherNation meteorologist Meredith Garofalo discusses the importance of communication, before and during a storm. She’ll explain how forecasters share critical messages and how to stay in communication when a storm strikes.

Hurricane Season Forecast – WeatherNation meteorologist Karissa Klos steps through NOAA’s hurricane season outlook.

Ride Along with the Hurricane Hunters – WeatherNation’s John Van Pelt goes for a ride with scientists who fly into storms by gathering critical data on tropical cyclones to help evaluate the severe weather threats.

Protecting Your Boat Through a Storm – WeatherNation meteorologist Meredith Garofalo explains how to protect recreational boats when a tropical cyclone threatens.

Why Hurricane Names Get Retired – WeatherNation meteorologist Greg Rule explains why certain storm names will never be used again.

Understanding What Part of a Hurricane is the Most Intense – WeatherNation meteorologist Patrick Crawford explains which side of a hurricane makes the biggest impacts.

Understanding the Forecast Cone – WeatherNation meteorologist Steve Glazier helps viewers understand how to interpret the forecast “cone” issued by the National Hurricane Center to aid in making more detailed national and local U.S. severe weather forecasts.

The Top 5 Most Destructive Hurricanes – WeatherNation meteorologist Karissa Klos looks back at the top 5 most destructive storms in recent history.

