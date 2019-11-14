Web.com Closes Acquisition of Dreamscape Networks

Acquisition Fuels Web.com’s Global Expansion and Innovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Web.com , a leading web technology company helping millions of customers build their online presence, confirmed the closing of the acquisition of Dreamscape Networks Limited. The acquisition highlights Web.com’s commitment to providing the very best web presence solutions to customers across the globe. The closing of the deal extends the Web.com footprint into Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, where Dreamscape has established market leading positions.

“This is an exciting time for Web.com as we complete the acquisition of Dreamscape Networks and immediately gain significant traction as the market leader in Australia and Singapore, as well as make an aggressive push into other high-growth markets across Southeast Asia such as Indonesia,” said Sharon Rowlands, Web.com’s CEO and President. “This acquisition clearly underscores our commitment to global expansion. We are sending a clear message to the market that we want Web.com to be the partner of choice for companies that share our commitment to helping businesses and individuals grow their online presence.”

Dreamscape Networks specializes in simple, innovative and affordable solutions, which provide a complementary set of product offerings to Web.com. The company has built a thriving business throughout Australia and Southeast Asia, delivering the number one brand in Australia with Crazy Domains and the market leading hosting brand in Singapore with Vodien. Also included in its portfolio is the brand Sitebeat, which offers an intuitive website builder that enables anyone to create powerful websites and online stores.

“We are extremely excited to join the Web.com family and have such an iconic strategic partner. We are united by our commitment to serving our global customer base with innovative and affordable online solutions and providing best-in-world service,” said Mark Evans, CEO of Dreamscape Networks. “With the support of Web.com, we will expand our leadership status in Australia and Singapore and further accelerate our expansion in high-growth digital economies in Southeast Asia.”

Web.com has long championed a multi-brand strategy. By deploying targeted brands to address different market segments, Web.com can better serve customers by offering ever-more tailored products and solutions. The completion of the Dreamscape Networks acquisition reflects Web.com’s ongoing investment in the future of the business and signifies the company’s desire to increase its exposure in markets that are rapidly embracing the digital revolution.

Going forward, Web.com will continue to unlock the value of the Dreamscape acquisition by leveraging the talents, insights and technologies across its entire family of brands and by serving all customers with a comprehensive product portfolio along with the highest level of customer service.

