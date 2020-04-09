Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Web.com Group Launches Innovative SEO Marketing Solution that Makes it Easier for Businesses to Climb to the Top of Search Results

Web.com Group Launches Innovative SEO Marketing Solution that Makes it Easier for Businesses to Climb to the Top of Search Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

New tool is an outcome of product integration resulting from previous acquisition of Dreamscape Networks Limited

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Web.com Group, a leading web technology company helping millions of customers around the globe thrive in a connected world, today announced the introduction of an innovative SEO marketing solution that provides easy, actionable recommendations for businesses that want to appear more prominently in search engine results. 

The new SEO solution, which updates monthly to keep customers moving up the rankings on Google and other search engines, enables both Web.com and Network Solutions customers to better position themselves for success online. It is the latest solution to result from the deep product integration following Web.com Group’s acquisition of Dreamscape Networks in 2019.  The product is available to Web.com customers in the Marketing package, and it is known as Simple SEO to Network Solutions customers.

“In the past, SEO was complicated and typically required third-party expertise to develop a keyword list and implement a program,” said Chris Ortbals, Web.com Group’s Chief Product Officer. “Now, our SEO solution makes it a snap to climb the rankings in online search results. It’s never been easier to successfully execute an SEO marketing strategy and dramatically grow your business online.”

Simple SEO can be paired with other innovative solutions in the Web.com Group product suite, including Business Directory and Review Management. Business Directory is a tool that updates customer business information at over 20 online destinations. It’s an easy way for businesses to update their details on platforms like Google Maps, Facebook, Waze and more. Review Management, for its part, enables Web.com and Network Solutions customers to track business reviews so that they can quickly review and respond to them as appropriate.

About Web.com Group
Web.com Group is a leading web technology company serving millions of customers around the world. Through our portfolio of brands – Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, CrazyDomains, Sitebeat and Vodien – we help customers of all sizes build an online presence that delivers results. Web has the breadth of capabilities and depth of knowledge to be your go-to partner in today’s always-on digital world. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in partnering with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more at www.web.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Alex Sheehan
[email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.