Web.com Group Launches New Lineup of “Pro” Services to Help Small Businesses Build Websites and Enhance Search Engine Optimization

Professional services designed for customers that do not have the time or expertise to design their own website or master SEO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Web.com Group , a leading web technology company helping millions of customers around the globe thrive in a connected world, today announced the introduction of Pro Website and Pro SEO Services, two new products that offer the human touch when it comes to building websites and optimizing SEO. Pro Website and Pro SEO Services are ideal solutions for small businesses on a tight budget who want attractive websites and effective SEO, but do not have the time or expertise to do it themselves. The suite of services is immediately available for Web.com customers and will be available in the coming months for Network Solutions and Register.com customers.

The new Pro Services are unique in the market because all work is expertly completed by Web.com Group employees, not freelancers. Our skilled employees take pride in the work, are classically trained to do the job, are up to date on the latest trends and technologies, so businesses can enjoy cutting-edge websites and search engine optimizations that increase their online visibility and exposure.

Web also provides accurate estimates of completion so businesses can budget accordingly and have confidence in the process, allowing them to better manage business timelines and milestones. What’s more, because there is quality control at every step along the way, business owners can take a step back and focus on their core business functions. Web.com Group experts gain a deep understanding of your business during the process and can continue to provide critical support long after the final product is delivered.

“When customers turn to Web.com Group, they are partnering with some of the industry’s most dedicated and knowledgeable experts,” said Sharon Rowlands, CEO and president, Web.com Group. “Whether it is creating eye-catching website designs, writing successful SEO copy, providing exceptional quality control, or offering timely and accurate modifications, our team is the very best at what they do. Our employees and the services they provide are what set Web.com Group apart. By delivering a truly differentiated Pro Website and Pro SEO offering, we can help our customers accelerate their business and succeed online.”

Pro Website: The Art of Perfection

The Pro Website service provides businesses with an expertly designed website that meets the needs of the customer along their business’ journey. Web delivers accurate quotes and estimates of completion, so customers know exactly what to expect and when. No customer wants a cookie-cutter, one-size-fits-all approach to their website development. Instead, with Pro Website, they get a fully customized and totally flexible service that meets their unique needs.

Other offerings in the Pro Website product suite include:

Pro Onli ne Store : This eCommerce website builder service sets up an online store to showcase your products.

: This eCommerce website builder service sets up an online store to showcase your products. Pro One Time Support / Pro Website Support Subscription: Whether you need one-time assistance or more frequent recurring support, we are here to support your needs when it comes to updates to copy and content on existing pages.

The Power of Pro SEO

Pro SEO Services provide businesses with SEO solutions targeted precisely to their goals and business needs to increase visibility and exposure. Our experts work with customers to provide the Pro SEO Services and customizable solutions that meet their current requirements with the flexibility to adapt as they grow.

SEO activities are handled by an SEO specialist on Web.com Group’s Online Marketing Team, and customers receive an email notifying them when the work is completed. The Online Marketing Support team—which specializes in SEO, Social Media, and Pay Per Click—are always on hand to provide customer support for the Pro SEO service.

Other offerings in the Pro SEO Services product suite include:

Pro Business Directory : Our Business Directory submits and manages listings in up to 24 business directories including: Google My Business, Instagram, Facebook, Foursquare, Bing, Brownbook, Tupalo, Where to?, Hotfrog, Factual plus navigation services including Audi, BMW, Fiat, Ford, GM, Google Maps, Here, Mercedes, Navmii, Tom Tom, Toyota, Uber, VW, and Waze.

: Our Business Directory submits and manages listings in up to 24 business directories including: Google My Business, Instagram, Facebook, Foursquare, Bing, Brownbook, Tupalo, Where to?, Hotfrog, Factual plus navigation services including Audi, BMW, Fiat, Ford, GM, Google Maps, Here, Mercedes, Navmii, Tom Tom, Toyota, Uber, VW, and Waze. Pro SEO Action Plan : With this offering, a Pro SEO Specialist accesses the website and goals, then utilizes the Simple SEO tool to create the top SEO activities that the business can complete within Simple SEO themselves.

: With this offering, a Pro SEO Specialist accesses the website and goals, then utilizes the Simple SEO tool to create the top SEO activities that the business can complete within Simple SEO themselves. Pro SEO Content : This feature includes expertly crafted and optimized content for a blog or website.

: This feature includes expertly crafted and optimized content for a blog or website. Pro On Page SEO : Update an existing website page and optimize it for search engines.

: Update an existing website page and optimize it for search engines. Pro Off Page SEO: Develop quality referral links and citations from other reputable sites to establish customer trust and online authority.

About Web.com Group

Web.com Group is a leading web technology company serving millions of customers around the world. Through our portfolio of brands – CrazyDomains, Network Solutions, Register.com, Sitebeat, Vodien and Web.com – we help customers of all sizes build an online presence that delivers results. Web has the breadth of capabilities and depth of knowledge to be your go-to partner in today’s always-on digital world. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in partnering with our customers to service their online presence needs. Learn more at www.web.com .

Contact:

Finn Partners for Web.com Group

Alex Sheehan

+1.415.348.2734

[email protected]