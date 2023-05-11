Growing Pressure to Optimize Search Engine Visibility and User Experience Drives the Web Content Management Software Market

New York, US, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), ” Web Content Management Software Market By Component, By Deployment, By Organization Size and Forecast till 2032”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2023 to 2032 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 15.20% to attain a valuation of around USD 21.79 Billion by the end of 2032.

The global web content management market is likely to witness growing revenues. The growing pressure to reduce website maintenance costs and serviceability would drive market growth. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global web content management market value is poised to escalate from USD 6.1 billion in 2022 to USD 21.79 billion by 2032, expanding at a 15.20% CAGR throughout the review period (2023 – 2032).

Web content management software offers several benefits, including improved analytics and URL & link structure. Improved analytics structured approach allows for better tracking and analysis of website traffic and engagement. Improved URL and link structure optimize the URL structure and create targeted content clusters to enhance navigation and content accessibility for users and search engines.

Players leading the global web content management market include,

Adobe (US)

EpiServer (Sweden)

OpenText Corporation (Canada)

Sitecore (US)

Hyland Software Inc. (US)

E-Spirit AG (Germany)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Progress Software Corporation (US)

Crownpeak Technology Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

SDL Plc (UK)

Acquia Inc. (US)

Kentico Software (Czech Republic)

Rackspace (US)

Web Content Management Software Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Web Content Management Software Market Size by 2030 USD 21.79 Billion (2030) Web Content Management Software Market CAGR during 2023-2032 15.20% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increase in the number of upcoming businesses that require a website

Moreover, these solutions help businesses take adept decisions, delivering insights. Also, modern businesses rely heavily on websites as an important marketing channel. The growing adoption of web content management systems (WCMS) to boost inbound interests and promote the business drives market growth. The market is expected to perceive phenomenal gains in the next few years, witnessing heavy investments.

With enterprises undergoing digital transformations, the rapidly accumulating data will only increase further over time. Today’s enterprises need a comprehensive, secure, and automated solution to easily manage high volumes of information. Web content management software is essential for content governance as it provides a repository of records for important business documents.

Segments

The web content management software market is segmented into components, organization size, deployments, end-users, and regions. The component segment is further bifurcated into solutions and services. The organization size segment is sub-segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

The deployment segment is bifurcated into on-cloud and on-premises. The end-user segment is bifurcated into travel & tourism, hospitality, retail, media & entertainment, healthcare, education, BFSI, and others. By regions, the web content management software market is bifurcated into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, MEA, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Competitive Analysis

The web content management software market appears highly competitive, with the presence of many prominent companies having an international and regional presence. These companies aggressively target increased participation through partnerships and collaborations to expand their operations and offerings to potential clientele.

They form long-term partnerships to bring content manager customers a secure cloud future, combining their secure SaaS solution for web content management software in the cloud. Such deals enable these companies to provide secure cloud capability that can help government agencies and regulated organizations to manage their information flow safely.

Software-enabled IT & cloud solutions providers acquire leading digital agencies offering strategic guidance, creative design, and software development services. Such acquisitions enable them to deliver modern privacy and reliable security solutions to protect data and manage digital assets.

For instance, on Feb. 02, 2022, Google announced a corporate sponsorship to support the development of an advanced next-generation page editor in Wagtail CMS, open-source content management software founded by Torchbox. The UK NHS, NASA, Mozilla, and many more organizations around the world use Wagtail CMS.

The new page editor software promises one of the slickest and most accessible web content management experiences on the market. With Google’s support for the development efforts, wagtail CMS’s next-generation web content management experience will set a new standard for large-scale CMS platforms.

Industry Trends

Rising organizational focus on technologies and approaches to enhance customer needs and experience creates vast market demand. Additionally, the advantages of web content management solutions, such as cost-effective, easy, user-friendly, and customizable operations, substantiate the market revenues. Furthermore, rapidly growing e-commerce platforms create vast market demand.

Organizations are increasingly integrating AI into content management solutions to make them intelligent and powerful to allow users to manage their taxonomies and automate tagging-based concepts and contents. Smart search features, with dynamic filtering capability based on facets, enable users to easily discover content by matching results to user intent.

Most organizations have deployed web content management software solutions to gain operational efficiency and greater profitability by achieving new productivity levels and streamlining workflows. The rising demand for web content management software solutions from various organizations is a major trend. Growing advancements in digitization and the emergence of cloud technologies boost the market size.

Besides, the increasing adoption of web content management software solutions in healthcare and e-commerce retailers provides a huge impetus to market growth, impacting the overall ecosystem, including customers and suppliers. Rising web content management software uses in major industry verticals, including travel & tourism, hospitality, retail, media & entertainment, healthcare, education, and BFSI, substantiate web content management software market revenues.

Regional Analysis

North America is a significant market for web content management software solutions globally. The large presence of major web content management software providers, such as Adobe, Sitecore, and Hyland Software and AI companies, boosts the market size. Factors such as growing IT infrastructures and the high adoption of digitization in major countries fuel regional market growth.

Besides, the increase in the utilization of web content management software solutions in various industrial verticals, such as media & entertainment, healthcare, education, and BFSI, substantiates the region’s market shares. The vast adoption of smartphones and the proliferation of the Internet boost the market size. Moreover, large technological advances in the region influence the web content management software market revenues.

