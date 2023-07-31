Major web scraping software market players include The Phantom Company, Pilotfish, Inc., Mozenda Inc., Hangzhou Duosuan Technology Co., Ltd., Sysnucleus, Parsehub, Octopus Data Inc., Uipath, Newprosoft, and Oxylabs.

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global web scraping software market size is projected to expand at ~16% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 16 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 4 billion in the year 2022.Growing engagement on social media has primarily contributed to the growth of the web scraping software. Social media has become the new platform for advertisements and marketing owing to its high traffic on it. In the world’s population of 7 billion around 5 billion individuals are active on social media.

Web scraping software facilitates better decision-making for companies, it helps in segregating the data from the accounts of social-media influences and making the correct choices for sponsoring the most-suitable influencer. Moreover, web scraping software has also found its useful application in the healthcare sector, since people have engaged in digital health, health-related mobile apps, and others. It allows healthcare professionals to provide economic treatment and better care.

The Trend of Online Shopping is to Boost the Growth of the Web Scraping Software Market

The e-commerce industry is expanding, over the last few years, people’s shopping habits have changed drastically, and the number of online shoppers has increased. All the large, small, and medium-sized businesses are thriving to come on e-commerce platforms. In the world, around 32% of the population, which is around 3 billion people are online shoppers as of 2023. Web scraping software enables e-commerce companies to harvest customer feedback and assessment from multiple platforms, including e-commerce websites, social media, and review indexes. These analytics can provide information on customer emotions, company performance, and opportunities for improvement. Additionally, the launches of new e-commerce platforms are further expected to boost market growth. By deploying price scraping, e-commerce companies can find the best price for a particular product that covers their making cost as well as give them profits.

Web Scraping Software Market: Regional Overview

The global market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rise in the Number of Data Breaches Cases to Boost the Growth of the North America Region

Growing concern for the security of data present on the web is increasing the market growth in the region. In 2022, around 1801 cases of compromised or leaked data were reported in the United States. Moreover, around 421 million people in the United States faced various data intrusions, including data breaches, and data leaks in the same period. Furthermore, Since North American companies focus extensively on market research and business analytics to understand customer behavior, marketplace trends, and rival tactics, therefore the use of web scraping software increases for getting meaningful insights for the business.

Rise in the Advertising Agencies to Elevate Market Growth in Europe

Businesses are increasingly focusing on online advertising channels and digital marketing strategies as a result of the digital revolution. Digital advertising spending in European countries (excluding Russia and Belarus) is expected to reach around USD 95 Billion in 2022, growing almost ten percent from the previous year’s figure. Advertising firms in Europe have responded to this trend by providing a variety of digital services such as social media marketing, SEO, content marketing, and others. As a result, the use of multiple platforms by advertising agencies has spurred the expansion of the region’s online scraping market.

Web scraping software, Segmentation by Type

General-Purpose Web Crawlers

Incremental Web Crawlers

Deep Web Crawlers

By type, the general-purpose web crawler segment in web scraping software market is expected to dominate the market growth. It helps in conducting research on pricing, rules and regulations, products, market reports, and others. A general-purpose web crawler is leveraged by businesses to analyze unstructured data, quantify new patterns, generate leads, and extract useful information from the sites of competitors. Moreover, the transition of business from paper to digital records is also expected to drive the segment’s growth.

Web scraping software, Segmentation by Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Web scraping software, Segmentation by Vertical

BFSI

Retail & E-Commerce

Real Estate

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Advertising & Media

On the basis of vertical, the retail & e-commerce segment is expected to gain the highest market revenue over the forecasted period. The widespread availability of the internet and the growing number of internet users globally have provided a solid foundation for the growth of e-commerce. This surging demand for e-commerce is primarily boosting the growth of the segment.e-commerce jumped from 15% to 21% of worldwide retail sales in 2019. It further accounted for around 22% of revenues in 2022. E-commerce and retail businesses use web scraping software for gathering information about their rivals, track their products’ progress and manage the inventory.

A few of the well-known market leaders in the web scraping software market that are profiled by Research Nester are The Phantom Company, Pilotfish, Inc., Mozenda Inc., Hangzhou Duosuan Technology Co., Ltd., Sysnucleus, Parsehub, Octopus Data Inc., Uipath, Newprosoft, and Oxylabs.

Recent Developments in the Web Scraping Software Market

Uipath, announced the launch of web scraping with the help of UI automation experience. By using the new technology, the structured data, HTML tables, HREF, or SRC can be easily accessed. It enables to get of sorted data by specified columns. Moreover, the user can collect information from different web pages with this new web scraping.

Oxylabs announced the collaboration with Dubunk.org, for working on the pro-bono initiative Project 4-Beta. The goal of the project is to tackle the misinformation and government motives present on the web. Owing to this collaboration, the initiative to use the advanced web scraping technology of Oxylabs will be available to Debunk.org without any charges.

