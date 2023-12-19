$SKINS – native token of Coins and Skins receives an exceptional response in the first presale round.

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coins and Skins, a groundbreaking gaming exchange launched their first presale and sold out 4.8 million in one hour.

Coins and Skins stands out to be the new dawn for early stage crypto gem hunters and web3 gamers. The exchange aims to accelerate the adoption of web3 gaming. Their initial focus is on listing top notch gaming tokens and in-game NFTs. Holders of $SKINS tokens will receive trading fee rebates and revenue sharing across the Coins & Skins marketplace.

Crunching the Pre-sale numbers of $SKINS token

Coins and Skins’ first mini token sale numbers show an incredible projection of blockchain gaming’s future, by being over-sold by nearly double in under 1 hour!

A look into $SKINS presale event

Tokens Sold: 4.8 million $SKINS (from an initial 2.7m)

Token Price: $0.01875

Hard Cap: 800,000,000 SKINS

Fully Diluted Valuation: $15 million

Coins and Skins reinventing the crypto and NFT game

This ‘gaming superexchange’ project is shifting gears for crypto and in-game assets by creating a hub for gamers and the NFT ecosystem. The exchange consists of two marketplaces – a Coins marketplace and a Skins marketplace.

The Coins marketplace will offer top performing gaming and non-gaming crypto tokens while the Skins marketplace will offer PfP NFTs and in-game assets like: loot boxes, weapon skins, and game characters.

This blend of cryptocurrencies and in-game assets on the L2 chain kills two birds with one stone.

Faster and cheaper transactions compared to any other platform

Ease of access to both gaming and non-gaming crypto tokens, as well as in-game assets

The team behind Coins and Skins hold 20 years of collective expertise in the gaming industry. With a proven track record in scaling crypto exchanges and a zeal for blockchain based game development, the superexchange is a promising platform for the industry.

”$SKINS bursting into the GameFi ecosystem has superseded our expectations; the response to our first presale indicates this is really needed to serve both the Gaming Studio and Gamer!” by -Jamie North (Co-founder, CEO).

Looking Ahead

By integrating blockchain technology, Coins and Skins is not just enhancing the gaming experience but also ensuring that gamers have a stake in the digital worlds they inhabit. The platform aims to offer 100+ crypto tokens with liquidity channeling through different global exchanges. In 2024, the platform plans to partner with gamers, web3 gaming platforms and offer NFTs and in-game assets. Besides offering state of the art gaming solutions the platform also plans to build a gaming launchpad for builders to launch their gaming web3 platforms.

The second presale round is scheduled to go live on January 17, 2024.

“With the crypto market riding back into a potential bull run, $SKINS is an opportunity for passionate web3 gamers who are ready to have some ‘Skin’ in the game“, Sunny Dilgeer (Co-founder, COO).

About Coins and Skins

Coins and Skins is a pioneering web3 gaming platform, dedicated to integrating blockchain technology into the gaming ecosystem. With a focus on empowering gamers through ownership and control of digital assets, it offers a unique gaming superexchange and NFT marketplace.

Built by industry veterans with extensive experience in gaming and crypto trading, the platform provides access to a wide array of gaming cryptos, NFTs, and in-game assets. It actively researches gaming projects, collaborates with gaming studios for tokenization, and values community feedback. Committed to security and efficient transactions, Coins and Skins is shaping the future of gaming in the blockchain era.

