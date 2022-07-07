Webasto Americas Recognized as 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards Winner

Webasto Americas and Webasto Charging Systems win two awards from the Manufacturing Leadership Council for enabling manufacturing excellence and next generation leadership

AUBURN, Mich., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Webasto Americas has been recognized as a winner in the 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards for outstanding achievement in two categories: Engineering and Production Technology and Next-Generation Leadership.

“It is a well-deserved honor that our projects have been recognized, and we are very excited to receive two awards from the Manufacturing Leadership Council,” said Giuseppe Barile, CEO and president of Webasto Americas. “Our teams collaborated on this achievement, and it is nice to see their hard work pay off.”

In the category of Engineering and Production Technology, Webasto’s ‘Next Generation Mobile Car Charger – No Screw, No Glue, No Potting’ embraces a new design and production approach to drive game-changing process improvements in the electric vehicle supply equipment testing and production lines.

“I am extremely proud of our R&D and Operations teams for their joint development on this pioneering design and production process, which continues to have a positive impact on our mobile charging technologies worldwide,” Jephta Wuensch, vice president of Webasto Charging Systems. “This innovation is pivotal in decreasing production complexities, increasing design robustness and advancing our target of environmentally-friendly production processes.”

Manufacturing Engineer Sarah Walworth was also recognized under the Next-Generation Leadership category for exhibiting leadership qualities required in the Manufacturing 4.0 era. Sarah is known for pioneering and executing winning strategies, and for inspiring and managing high-performance teams.

“Sarah’s talents and contributions are invaluable, and we are fortunate to have her as part of the Webasto family,” said Barile. “I look forward to continuing to see her success as her career progresses and to continue to celebrate her achievements.”

Webasto was recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which took place on June 29, 2022, in Florida. The gala was the closing event for Rethink: The Manufacturing Leadership Council Summit.

This is the second time Webasto has been recognized. Additional details about the awards are available at https://www.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com/leadership-awards.

