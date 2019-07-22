Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

Breaking News
PHOENIX, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:CVCO) will release earnings for the first quarter ended June 29, 2019 on Monday, July 29, 2019 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

Date:   July 30, 2019

Time:   1:00 PM ET
           
Listen via Internet: https://investor.cavco.com/

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 90 days on https://investor.cavco.com/.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Lexington. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes built primarily under the Nationwide Homes brand. Cavco’s mortgage subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer, and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Its insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance primarily to owners of manufactured homes.

CONTACT: Mark Fusler
Director of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations
[email protected]

Phone: 602-256-6263
On the Internet: www.cavco.com
