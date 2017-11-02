Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

Breaking News
PHOENIX, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:CVCO) will release earnings for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the second quarter results in a live webcast the following day, Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

Date:   November 8, 2017

Time:   1:00 PM ET
           
Listen via Internet: http://www.cavco.com under the Investor Relations link

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived for 90 days on http://www.cavco.com under the Investor Relations link.

Schedule this webcast into MS-Outlook calendar (click open when prompted):
http://apps.shareholder.com/PNWOutlook/t.aspx?m=71427&k=DC562510

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle and Lexington Homes. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes built primarily under the Nationwide Custom Homes brand. Cavco’s mortgage subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer, a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages and chattel loans to purchasers of factory-built and site-built homes. Its insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

For additional information, contact:

Dan Urness
CFO and Treasurer
[email protected] 

Phone: 602-256-6263
On the Internet: www.cavco.com

