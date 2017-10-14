Webcasting and Video Streaming Services By AA Rental

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AA Rental is expanding its services to include not only the rental of audio visual equipment, but also webcasting and streaming services.

AA Rental has just received a whole new stock of audio and video equipment designed to add to its inventory of equipment specifically designed for live webcast production. All equipment is carefully chosen to offer state-of-the-art products for live streaming to highly popular destinations, including YouTube and Facebook. The new products are categorized in sections that cover live streaming and single video source encoding, wireless video LTE bonding and modems, video mixers for capture-mix-record-stream, and plenty of other production accessories.

In addition to the newer webcasting and streaming equipment being offered, AA Rental also provides a quick fix for individuals and companies who prefer to “test out” audio visual equipment prior to buying it, considering the high price tag associated with such equipment.

AA Rental has plenty of electronics available, including camcorders, laptops, tablets, and smartphones, to name a few, that can be rented and tested out before buying. The company has thousands of the latest models available to be rented. Customers can make their choice online, put in their order, and the equipment will be sent out and delivered to the specified address.

Prices vary depending on the type of equipment requested and how long it is rented out for. Same-day rentals are also offered for more urgent and pressing needs.

About AA Rental

Based in Virginia, AA Rental is a powerful resource for all audio visual rental equipment and webcasting/streaming equipment. In addition to serving the local Virginia area, AA Rental is also pleased to include services to a plethora of other areas, including Virginia Beach, Richmond, Washington DC, Boston, Maryland, Atlanta, Chicago, and as far down south as Orlando. The services provided by AA Rental make high-quality presentations a reality for businesses in various industries. As a result of their well-known reputation for providing top-notch audio visual equipment and technical support, AA Rental continues to receive requests from individuals and professional clients alike. The company provides reliable services for presentations, weddings, parties, meetings, sessions, galas, and all other types of events in Virginia and nationwide.

Contact

[email protected]

703-644-1660