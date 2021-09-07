Webinar: Accelerate Supply Chain Digitization with Modern API-Led Integrations by System Soft Technologies

Business and IT leaders learn how to increase supply chain agility by transforming from a legacy architecture method to an API-led integration, boosting development cycles up to 200%

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — System Soft Technologies , a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a webinar at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 16, 2021. The webinar—“Accelerate Supply Chain Digitization with Modern API-Led Integrations”—prepares business and IT leaders how to achieve supply chain logistics success and realize ROI and benefits faster by creating an agile infrastructure.

During this webinar, System Soft’s Vice President of Technology and Development Integration Calvin Fuerst and Integration Practice Lead Som Hiremath will share real-world case studies, demo SCM iPaaS solutions and prove ECI practice capabilities, along with practical recommendations, to help organizations overcome today’s supply chain challenges.

“Today’s supply chain industry is facing more distribution channels, changing trading partner needs and decreasing product cycles,” Fuerst said. “To stay competitive, the supply chain logistics industry must drive shorter product introduction cycles, communicate with a diverse and complex supplier and partner ecosystem, and reduce costs. A network of applications using next-gen, API-led integrations will help supply chain organizations gain real-time data exchange, seamless connectivity, increased security, faster partner onboarding and agile governance.”

Join Fuerst and Hiremath to learn how business and IT leaders can increase efficiency and improve delivery times and customer service, revolutionizing the world of logistics, which depends on reliable and intuitive data.

For more details, click here.

What: Accelerate Supply Chain Digitization with Modern API-Led Integrations

Panel: Calvin Fuerst, Vice President of TDI, and Some Hiremath, Integration Practice Lead, both at System Soft

When: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 16, 2021

Where: Register here to receive a link to the webinar.

