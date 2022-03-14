Webinar Details How Home Builders Saved $10,000+ By Rethinking How They Build

Breaking News
Register for this free March 23 webinar and learn how builders were able to optimize home designs while saving resources, time, and money through the Housing 2.0 program.

Housing 2.0 Webinar

Visit: https://www.greenbuildermedia.com/housing-2.0 for more information on the Housing 2.0 program.
Lake City, Colo., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Housing 2.0: A Disruption Survival Guide book and Housing 2.0 program provide a framework for consistently delivering homes with a superior user experience at lower cost. This includes 9 strategies with over 150 best practices.

The big question is: Does the program deliver on its promise? This “better home for less cost” claim was put to the test in 2021 with two action groups where like-minded high-performance builders collaborated applying design optimization best practices. And the results are in:  All the builders substantially improved their existing designs including $10,000s of cost savings and added value.

In this webinar, “Better Homes for Lower Cost Put to the Test: Housing 2.0 Action Group Results,” you’ll learn from these builders’ experience, including how they:

  • Customized the Housing 2.0 design optimization framework for their companies.
  • Benchmarked it to one or more current house designs. 
  • Iterated towards optimized designs.
  • Tabulated impressive business outcomes. 

Better for lower cost is a great business model—and this webinar, presented by Sam Rashkin and hosted by Green Builder Media, is a great way to get started.

Click here to reserve your spot! Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 2:00 pm Eastern

 

About the Presenter

Sam Rashkin is the author of the book Housing 2.0: A Disruption Survival Guide, which presents a comprehensive strategy for transforming the new homebuyer consumer experience. Sam brings the lessons from this book to housing executives across the country with workshops and collaborative meetings that help them accelerate innovation. Apart from this work, Sam has earned a national reputation for his work leading housing programs that have partnered with thousands of home builders and resulted in over one million certified high-performance homes. Rashkin was recently recognized for his contributions to sustainable housing with the 2012 Hanley Award.

He received his Bachelor of Architecture from Syracuse University; and is a registered architect in California and New York. During his 20-plus years as a licensed architect, he specialized in energy-efficient design and completed over 100 residential projects. He has served on the national Steering Committees for USGBC’s LEED for Homes, NAHB’s Green Builder Guidelines, and EPA’s Water Sense label, and on the development team for EPA’s Indoor airPLUS label. Sam has also prepared hundreds of articles, technical papers, reports, and seminars; and contributed to other books on energy-efficient and green construction.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, affecting positive change by providing inspirational information to over 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of early-adopter and first-mover consumers who are interested in sustainable living. Green Builder Media generates award-winning editorial, including breaking news, prominent market research, original insights, and visionary thought pieces. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of sustainable living topics, including Internet of Things, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

CONTACT: Cati O'Keefe
Green Builder Media
513-532-0185
cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com

