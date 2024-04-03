Virtual Company Presentation Update

NEW YORK, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL), senior management, Mr. Thomas A. Lister, CEO, and Mr. Tassos Psaropoulos, CFO, will give an update on the company’s recent business developments and overall container sector outlook.

The live webinar is scheduled for Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET and will last approximately 45 minutes. The company presentation will be followed by a live Q&A between company management and webinar participants.

REGISTRATION

Online attendance is complimentary. Please click on the link below to register.

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gecB9jaXQtWFsof-1AhIag

Following registration, an email confirmation will be sent back and will include the link to click on to attend the webinar.

LIVE Q&A SESSION – Submitting Questions

Participants can submit their questions either during the webinar through the online platform or can email our team at [email protected].

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2008.

As of December 31, 2023, Global Ship Lease owned 68 containerships ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 TEU, with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU. 36 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.

As of December 31, 2023, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company’s control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.1 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $1.72 billion. Contracted revenue was $2.12 billion, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 2.8 years.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

These webinars and presentations may contain “forward-looking statements.” Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company with the SEC.

CAPITAL LINK – DISCLAIMER

Founded in 1995, Capital Link provides Investor & Public Relations and Media services to several listed and private companies, including companies featured in these webinars. Our webinars, including the ones mentioned above, are for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon. They do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or investment advice or advice of any kind. The views expressed are not those of Capital Link which bears no responsibility for them. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of industry and investment conferences annually in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo. For additional information, please visit: www.capitallink.com

CONTACT

For more information on the Corporate Presentations Series and for webinar sponsorship hosting and opportunities, please email [email protected] or call +1 212 661-7566.