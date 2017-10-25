Webinar November 7th to discuss CADWorx® Structure 2018 enhancements for modeling steel and concrete, import/export and other new capabilities

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CADWorx & Analysis Solutions will host a webinar on November 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. CT that will demonstrate new capabilities and updates in CADWorx 2018 Structure that include new steel and concrete modeling commands, import/export tools and enhancements for modeling shapes. The webinar will also discuss improvements for detecting clashes, placing spiral stairs and creating drawing templates. CADWorx Structure provides designers and engineers with easy-to-use tools, intelligent drawing capabilities and advanced automation for structural modeling in large and small projects. The webinar leader will be Aimee Ferguson, product owner for CADWorx Structure.

For more information about the webinar, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2017/10/cadworx-structure-webinar-whats-new-in-cadworx-structure-2018.html. To register for the webinar, visit http://icas.intergraph.com/20171107_CADWorxStructure2018.

For more information on CADWorx, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/3d-product-family/cadworx. For information about analysis products, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/analysis-product-family.

About CADWorx & Analysis Solutions

CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Hexagon PPM. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx®, for plant design; CAESAR II®, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite®, for pressure vessel analysis; and GT STRUDL®, for structural analysis.

Hexagon PPM the world’s leading provider of asset life cycle solutions for design, construction, and operation of industrial facilities. By transforming unstructured information into a smart digital asset, our clients are empowered to visualize, build, and manage structures and facilities of all complexities, ensuring safe and efficient operation throughout the entire life cycle.

PPM is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; http://hexagon.com/), a leading global provider of information technology solutions that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial landscapes.

