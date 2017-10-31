Webinar November 8th to discuss how to create pipe support tags during design with CAESAR II carrying these data to output of deliverables

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CADWorx & Analysis Solutions will host a CAESAR II® webinar on November 8, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. CT that will discuss how to create pipe support and hanger tags and how CAESAR II carries and maintains these important identifiers through to the output of deliverables. The webinar will illustrate how CAESAR II recognizes support tags and unique identifiers the user adds during 3D design and displays and includes them within PCF data then imports the tags into the software with many other attributes. The user can also add the support data at the engineering stage. The PCFs, using mapping files, provide complete information, eliminating wasted time and expense in recreating the existing support data. This highly requested capability helps ensure the piping support data are not lost during analysis but are carried through the design/engineering processes, improving project efficiency. The webinar leaders will be Chris Bradshaw, business development analyst, and Steve Gillott, sales director, both with Hexagon PPM.

For more information about the webinar, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2017/10/caesar-ii-webinar-support-tags.html. To register for the webinar, visit http://icas.intergraph.com/20171108-CAESAR-Webinar-Support-Tags.

For information on CAESAR II and other analysis products, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/analysis-product-family. For more information about CADWorx, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/3d-product-family/cadworx.

About CADWorx & Analysis Solutions

CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Hexagon PPM. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx®, for plant design; CAESAR II®, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite®, for pressure vessel analysis; and GT STRUDL®, for structural analysis.

Hexagon PPM is the world’s leading provider of asset life cycle solutions for design, construction, and operation of industrial facilities. By transforming unstructured information into a smart digital asset, our clients are empowered to visualize, build, and manage structures and facilities of all complexities, ensuring safe and efficient operation throughout the entire life cycle.

PPM is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; http://hexagon.com/), a leading global provider of information technology solutions that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial landscapes.

