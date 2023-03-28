Green Builder magazine’s editor-in-chief Matt Power offers an advanced look at the 2023 Sustainable Products of the Year award winners.

Lake City, Colo., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Join Green Builder‘s Editor-in-Chief Matt Power as he offers a sneak peek at groundbreaking new (and improved) sustainable products available for homes today in a webinar on Wednesday, April 5, at 2:00 pm Eastern.

Find out why these products made the final cut in Green Builder‘s annual list of 50 “Sustainable Products of the Year, which will be released in mid-April.

From heat pumps to hybrid hot water heaters to composite windows and electric barbecues, Power reveals which innovations are doing the heavy lifting in terms of CO2 reduction.

Power will also talk about how the market for these “green” products is shifting: Are they facing stiff competition? From which direction? How can builders future proof their homes?

If you have questions related to home projects or products, there will be a Q&A period at the end of the 45-minute presentation.

