Webinar: The New Energy Landscape—Evolution of the Smart, Resilient Home

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Reserve your spot for a free webinar exploring the advancing sector of smart home energy systems, with a focus on energy harvesting, usage, monitoring, storage, and load shifting.

Lake City, Colo., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Builder Media’s upcoming free webinar on December 8 will explore the advancing sector of smart home energy systems, with a focus on the optimization of energy harvesting, usage, monitoring, storage, and load shifting.

The energy landscape is quickly changing, and technology is rapidly evolving. This shift will allow homes to have multiple sources of electricity and backup storage. In this webinar, you will get specific information about how new systems can increase sustainability, resiliency, comfort, and cost savings for homeowners.

Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman will be joined by two of the industry’s foremost subject matter experts on advanced energy technology, Brad Wills and Ansul Rajgharia from Schneider Electric. They have experience with market research, product development, and engineering and are passionate about energy problems and consumer-facing technology-based solutions and products.

The webinar will be held on December 8, at 2 p.m. Eastern.  Click here to reserve your spot. 

About the Presenters

Brad Wills joined Square D in August of 1993 after completing his MBA from the University of Kentucky. Over the last 28 years he has served in many roles including Market Research; Product Management and Development; Segment Sales Management and Marketing; Channel Management; US Marketing Operations; and New business startup. In his latest role as Director of Strategic Customers & Programs, Brad is responsible for strategic development and execution of all the go-to-market and business programs for Schneider Electric’s Home & Distribution business.

Ansul Rajgharia is Business Development Director at Schneider Electric leading the connected residential products Experience in corporate strategy, M&A, Business Unit P&L, and sales. Bachelors in Engineering from IIT Bombay and MBA from UC Berkeley. Passionate about working on energy problems and consumer-facing technology-based products.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, affecting positive change by providing inspirational information to over 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of early adopter and first-mover consumers who are interested in sustainable living. Green Builder Media generates award-winning editorial, including breaking news, prominent market research, original insights, and visionary thought pieces. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of sustainable living topics, including Internet of Things, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

CONTACT: Cati O'Keefe
Green Builder Media
513-532-0185
cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com

