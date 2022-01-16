Webscale Launches CloudEDGE CDN and Dramatically Improves Core Web Vitals for Commerce

Breaking News
New compute-at-the-edge platform enables wide range of commerce use cases around performance and security

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Webscale, the Cloud Platform for Modern Commerce, has announced the launch of Webscale CloudEDGE CDN, the world’s first cloud-agnostic, compute-at-the-edge, content delivery network (CDN) designed for the unique performance and programmability needs of commerce.

With more than 80% of the world’s sites failing Core Web Vitals, Google’s latest standard for assessing the user experience of websites, ecommerce merchants are desperately in search of a solution. CloudEDGE CDN delivers Core Web Vitals improvements of up to 30 points, far beyond what any general purpose or traditional CDN can deliver by simply caching and delivering static content closer to end users. With its innovative serverless edge infrastructure and end-to-end image optimization, across any cloud, as well as its intelligent caching, compute, security and advanced features, CloudEDGE CDN truly delivers on the needs of modern commerce storefronts.

“We’ve seen a marked improvement in website performance, and our Core Web Vitals scores, which allows us to compete effectively in a business where the level of engagement, conversions and revenue are all dependent on the overall user experience,” said John K Nelson Jr., COO, Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters.

The Webscale CloudEDGE platform provides unprecedented control over the entire application infrastructure, coupled with powerful compute capabilities that enable a wide range of use cases, including:

  • Real-time code execution at the edge, facilitating the rapid deployment of services around security, as well as headless and PWA environments.
  • Deep programmability offers developers superior flexibility, while minimizing latency and loads on origin servers.
  • Minimized origin infrastructure, data egress and operational overhead, caused by unpredictable costs.
  • Commerce-friendly frontend optimization through reduced requests, and minimal content sizes, for faster browser downloads and quick loading.

“Webscale CloudEDGE CDN is a modern CDN intentionally built for the demands of modern commerce enterprises; those that have transcended their traditional monolithic roots, and seek to deliver a flawless customer experience across a myriad of platforms,” said Sonal Puri, CEO, Webscale. “ We watched our customers struggle with emerging problems around site performance and organic search and built the perfect solution to address the core of their challenges.”

Webscale is showcasing Webscale CloudEDGE CDN this week at NRF 2022 in NYC. Visit Webscale on the show floor at booth 1704, or for more product information, visit our site at https://www.webscale.com/product/webscale-cloudedge-cdn/.

About Webscale Networks
Webscale is powering modern commerce with a SaaS platform that leverages distributed systems, cloud, automation, machine learning, and DevOps protocols to address the needs of growing brands. With use cases across a variety of ecommerce platforms and architectures, Webscale simplifies the deployment and day to day management of storefronts, including headless and progressive web application infrastructure, and across any self-hosted or fully hosted commerce cloud. Deployed in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, Webscale powers Fortune 1000 brands including Dollar General, Unilever, Swarovski, Olympus, Regal Cinemas and thousands of other B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts across 12 countries. Webscale has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India and London, UK.

Webscale, CloudEDGE and Webscale STRATUS are Webscale Networks, Inc. brands. For more information, visit www.webscale.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Andrew Humber
Webscale
ah@webscale.com

