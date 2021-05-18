Webscale Named 2021 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist for Best Security Solution

Webscale Cloud Security Suite earns prestigious recognition from industry’s only peer-organized reviews awards program

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Webscale , the Cloud Platform for Modern Commerce, today announced that Cloud Security Suite has been named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist for Best Security Solution, one of 43 business technology categories. Finalists in the CODiE awards represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology.

Webscale Cloud Security Suite is a 360-degree security solution, designed around the needs of ecommerce, and the industry’s first platform to offer comprehensive protection, for online storefronts, from attacks at the edge through web traffic; from potential malicious code inserted into the backend; and from browsers executing scripts stealing sensitive information.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program.

“The 2021 CODiE Award finalists continued to innovate, pivot and grow to develop truly remarkable products throughout an historically challenging year. These finalists maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market. Congratulations to this year’s finalists on this well-deserved recognition,” said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President.

“We are thrilled to make it to the final round of the SIIA-CODiE Awards 2021 for Webscale’s Cloud Security Suite, a solution developed to address the rapidly increasing threats facing businesses transacting online, especially following the tectonic shifts in the ecommerce industry over the last year,” said Sonal Puri, CEO of Webscale. “During the extended holiday shopping season in 2020, Webscale mitigated over 520 million threats protecting thousands of storefronts during their most lucrative quarter – a testament to the work of our product team who wholeheartedly deserve this recognition.”

About Webscale

Webscale is the world’s only cloud platform for the successful delivery of modern commerce applications. Offering enterprise-grade security, predictive scalability and blazing-fast performance, the Webscale SaaS platform leverages automation and DevOps protocols to simplify the deployment, management and maintenance of infrastructure. The platform supports omni channel use cases across a variety of ecommerce platforms and architectures, including headless, progressive web applications, self-hosted and fully hosted commerce clouds. Deployed in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, Webscale powers Fortune 1000 brands including Dollar General, Watsco, Regal Cinemas and thousands of other B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts across 12 countries. Webscale has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India and London, UK.

For more information, visit www.webscale.com .

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.