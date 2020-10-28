Webscale Partners With Redstage to Deliver World-Class Security and Scale to Global B2B/B2C Brands

Partnership to focus on delivering industry-leading user experience, security and scalability to global customers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Webscale , the “Any Platform” Commerce Cloud, today announced that it has partnered with Redstage , the global enterprise ecommerce agency engaged by leading B2B and B2C organizations to design, develop and support their shopfronts on Magento, BigCommerce, Shopify or Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

With customers including Church & Dwight, Gerber Childrenswear, Olam International, and Zwilling Beauty, Redstage’s award-winning creative design team have a proven record of creating stunning customer journeys for over a decade. This collaboration with Webscale will give Redstage’s customers access to Webscale’s enterprise-class cloud hosting technology, which powers brands including Adidas , Swarovski , Snake River Farms , Dollar General , Olympus , and Unilever/Murad .

Delivered as-a-Service across any public cloud provider, the Webscale platform leverages automation to enable ecommerce businesses of all sizes to benefit from predictive scalability, 360-degree security designed to address the needs of online retailers, as well as blazing performance from a customer’s first visit, to their final checkout.

“Webscale’s commitment to security, scalability and real-time transparency into traffic and infrastructure health is a true differentiator in the market,” said Anthony Latona, CMO at Redstage. “Together, Redstage and Webscale will address the ecommerce segment’s most critical needs, and set a new standard in the seamless design, deployment and management of storefronts for our joint B2B and B2C customers.”

“At Webscale, we are committed to working with the best digital agencies in the world. Redstage’s history of guiding ecommerce companies to long-term success aligns directly with Webscale’s vision, and I look forward to partnering closely with them on future projects,” said Michael Guglielmi, VP of Global Sales and Business Development at Webscale.

The ecommerce segment has experienced a decade’s worth of growth in just the last 6 months, as more consumers are shopping online than ever before since the COVID-19 pandemic caused a nationwide shift in buying behavior. With any significant increase in shoppers, comes an increased need for scalability to manage these peaks in demand, as well as application-aware security to manage the increased risk of cyber attacks that typically accompany a higher number of online transactions. Together, Webscale and Redstage will deliver on these critical needs for their joint customers.

To learn more about Webscale’s technology and hosting plans, visit www.webscale.com and for more information about Redstage’s services, visit www.redstage.com .

About Webscale

Webscale, the “Any Platform” Commerce Cloud Company, is a cloud management and hosting provider focused exclusively on commerce. Delivered as-a-Service, the Webscale technology platform leverages automation to allow ecommerce businesses of all sizes to benefit from predictive scalability, 360-degree security, high performance, outage prevention, and simple management in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. Webscale powers 3000+ B2C, B2B, and B2E storefronts in nine countries and for seven of the Fortune 1000 businesses, and has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, and Bangalore, India.

Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Redstage

Redstage is an award-winning ecommerce development and design agency, specializing in ecommerce technology, bringing storied B2B and B2C companies into the digital age, and teaching them to scale further, faster. Redstage offers strategy and consulting, system integration and migration, design/UX, and managed support services to global brands on Magento, BigCommerce, Shopify, and Salesforce Commerce Cloud from offices across the U.S., U.K., Australia, Brazil, Argentina, India, Finland and Portugal. For more information, visit www.redstage.com .

