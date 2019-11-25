WeConvene and Intrado Digital Media Announce a Strategic Partnership to Enable Capital Markets to Bring Investor Engagement into a New Era; a Win for All Capital Markets Players

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WeConvene, the largest investor access platform, and Intrado Digital Media, have today announced a strategic partnership that streamlines the way corporations engage with the capital markets.

The partnership leverages the leading IR Webhosting and Webcasting technology from Intrado Digital Media and WeConvene’s meeting management platform to deliver an end-to-end engagement solution. As a result, Intrado Digital Media clients will be able to use WeConvene’s scheduling technology to view the availability of their contacts and easily schedule in-person or virtual meetings via their IR websites and webcasts.  The result is greater investor access and real-time shareholder engagement. For the first time ever, corporations will be able to connect with shareholders automatically and in real-time, meaning less time spent on logistics and scheduling, and an overall more seamless workflow for investor relations teams.

“We are truly excited to partner with Intrado Digital Media, as it brings us closer to delivering on our shared vision of creating a seamlessly connected ecosystem between the three sides of the capital markets, enabling them to engage in the most efficient way,” commented Radek Barnert, CEO at WeConvene. “This partnership offers a breadth and depth of engagement between investors, investor relations officers, the sell side and other shareholders that has been unavailable until now.”

“Our business has been built on enabling the IR Buyer to communicate efficiently and effectively with their audiences,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media.  “We are excited about how this partnership will set the groundwork for initiatives that change market behavior.”  

About WeConvene

WeConvene is a platform for the capital markets community focused on making the creation, distribution, marketing and execution of meetings between Analysts, Corporates, Investors, IR firms, Expert Networks and Investment Banks – efficient, easy and economically viable.

Contact
Matt Hall, Chief Operations Officer
[email protected]

About Intrado

Intrado, formerly West, is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable – turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com

Contact
Dave Pleiss, Investor and Public Relations
[email protected] 

