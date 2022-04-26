Wedge Untangles Recruiting Challenges with Launch of “The Hiring Knot”

New Book Features Actionable Insights from Company Leadership, Industry Insiders and Talent Acquisition Experts

The Hiring Knot: Untangling Modern Recruiting Challenges New book features actionable insights from Wedge CEO Matt Baxter and President Theo Rokos, industry insiders and talent acquisition experts.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wedge , the modern recruiting platform turning video screening into a competitive advantage, today announced the release of “The Hiring Knot: Untangling Modern Recruiting Challenges.” Co-authored by Wedge CEO Matt Baxter and President Theo Rokos, the book examines the current state of talent acquisition and offers practical advice for learning to navigate evolving labor markets.

“Always dynamic, recruiting has become increasingly complicated over the last few years, despite advancements in strategies and solutions,” said Baxter. “Theo and I wrote this book to cut through the noise and give people – recruiters, hiring managers, and even candidates – access to information that can help them.”

Even before the pandemic and ensuing Great Resignation, companies struggled with hiring due to inefficient and often outdated processes. In response, many have turned to technologies that promise a quick fix rather than addressing the underlying issues. Chapter by chapter, “The Hiring Knot” pulls on a different thread, working to untangle the jumble and offer readers a straightforward look at pressing topics, such as candidate and recruiter experience, hiring manager influence, diversity, equity and inclusion, building teams and more.

The book’s contributors include Tim Sackett, SPHR, SCP, President of HRU Technical Resources; William Tincup, President at RecruitingDaily; Laura Mazzullo, Founder and Owner of East Side Staffing; Shannon Burkel, Chief Client Officer of AXIOS HR; Steve O’Brien, SVP, Talent Acquisition at Syneos Health and Rocki Howard, Chief People and Equity Officer at The Mom Project.

Bob Moesta, President & CEO of The ReWired Group, commented, “This book is so timely. After years of making the hiring process ‘better,’ it has reached the limits of insanity for all involved. Theo and Matt bring a fresh and common-sense approach to untangle the mess, get us all back on track and restore the human side of hiring.”

Rokos added, “As an industry, talent acquisition has changed so much over the last two decades, but the goal remains the same: hire the best person for the job as quickly as possible. To achieve that, we need to adopt a new mindset that combines speed with personalization, and that’s what The Hiring Knot is about.”

To complement the book’s release, Wedge recently introduced a redesigned brand and website, complete with resources to support improved hiring outcomes.

“The Hiring Knot” goes on sale through major booksellers on June 1, 2022. For more information, including how to pre-order, visit https://www.wedgehr.com/book.

About Wedge

Built for the demands of modern recruiting, Wedge is the video screening solution that helps companies make authentic connections with candidates – anytime, anywhere, any device. With custom interview options, world-class support and simple pricing combined with leading ATS integrations, Wedge serves as a stress-free filter to identify top talent. For more information, visit wedgehr.com .

