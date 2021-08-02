Wednesday Stop At National Veterans Resource Center Caps National Tour Donating Personal Mobility Devices to Veterans

Breaking News
STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syracuse will be the final stop of a national tour on Wednesday. A New Hampshire medical device company and a Connecticut-based nonprofit committed to providing revolutionary medical technology to help military veterans take their next steps forward are donating high-tech personal mobility devices to Veteran Administration medical centers and individuals.

“On behalf of legendary inventor Dean Kamen, Mobius Mobility, and SoldierStrong, we are excited that Syracuse will be the final stop of the Operation Mobility Tour and that we are being so warmly welcomed by both the Syracuse VA Medical Center and the National Veterans Resource Center at Syracuse University,” said SoldierStrong chairman and co-founder Chris Meek.

The final stop of the Operation Mobility Tour will be at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday at the National Veterans Resource Center at the Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello Building at Syracuse University, 101 Waverly Ave. The event also will include a live demonstration of the iBOT® Personal Mobility Device.

Over the past three months, Mobius Mobility and SoldierStrong have worked with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to donate 50 iBOT personal mobility devices with a total value of more than $1.5 million, to help veterans experiencing chronic, complex illness and injury gain needed and deserved mobility.

The Operation Mobility Tour has visited VA medical centers in nearly two dozen cities to deliver the donated iBOT PMDs to veterans and, together with SoldierStrong, demonstrate the power of revolutionary personal mobility technology, innovative advancements, and educational opportunities for veterans and their families.

Speakers at the event will include:

  • Maureen E. Casey, COO, Institute for Veterans & Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University;
  • Lucas Merrow, CEO, Mobius Mobility;
  • Meek, who earned a dual bachelor of arts degree in economics and political science from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs in 1992;
  • Local veterans’ organizations and sponsors.

Since SoldierStrong’s inception following the tragic events of 9/11, the organization has donated more than $4.2 million of medical devices to help injured veterans. To date, SoldierStrong has donated 15 BraveMind systems to VA hospitals and other medical facilities since late 2019.

