Weekly Exercise – Norwegian Stock 111/17

No weekly options on Norwegian shares were in the money following today’s exercise.
For further information concerning this exchange notice contact Clearing Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or [email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed
