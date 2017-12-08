Weekly Exercise – Swedish Stock 116/17

See attached document for series that are in-the-money and will be exercised.
For further information concerning this exchange notice contact Clearing Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or [email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Net Asset Value as of November 30, 2017 - December 8, 2017
- TOUAX : Successful completion of the sale of the shares of Touax Solutions Modulaires - December 8, 2017
- Local Software Engineering Students Receive Scholarships from Google and Accenture - December 8, 2017