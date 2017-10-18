Weight Loss Doctor Cautions Against Phentermine Use and Other Short-Term Weight Loss Options

Wichita, KS, Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phentermine is a popular weight loss medication prescribed by doctors that works in conjunction with diet and exercise. It is characterized as a very strong central nervous system stimulant and can decrease appetite resulting in some weight loss (most often for overweight or obese individuals). While the drug may be a fast-acting option for those who’ve struggled to lose weight, Dr. Nishant Rao of Diet Doc warns, “Long-term issues range from blood pressure changes and effects on heart rate which is why Phentermine is only intended for short term use.” This is especially true since the medicine actually becomes less effective over time and is given maximum recommendation of 12-weeks.

Phentermine short-term us usage is a red flag in Dr. Rao’s view, as any weight loss aid should be beneficial in the long-term as well. “This medication is the definition of a short-term fix, and weight lost through this type of stimulant effect generally returns rapidly,” Dr. Rao states among the other potential problems to consider. “Phentermine is a type of amphetamine. So, it can make people feel very wired, jittery anxious and lead to possible insomnia.” Dieters should know that certain contraindications can occur when using Phentermine if someone has a history of heart disease, tachycardia, hypertension, congestive heart failure or a history of substance abuse. Between this and the fact that, “The medication has also never been researched long-term partly due to the development of serious side effects,” says Dr. Rao; mild stimulants such as those utilized by Diet Doc are a safer, supportive and sustainable option to trigger weight loss. Diet Doc’s exclusive medications can help patients avoid any long-term issues such as those which occur with amphetamine like stimulants.

New Diet Doc patients who might be interested in gaining access to powerful medications prescribed by experienced weight loss doctors can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

