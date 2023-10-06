Complete weight health platform with individualized pathways inclusive of both behavioral and clinical interventions and science-proven tools for employers and health plans

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WeightWatchers (NASDAQ: WW), (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or the “Company”) announced today that WeightWatchers for Business has fully integrated WW’s science-proven behavioral program with its virtual obesity clinic and medication management. The Company now offers a full spectrum weight health platform designed for employers and health plans, that delivers individualized member pathways based on true clinical need.

As prevalence of chronic diseases increases, organizations are challenged with higher costs, with experts predicting a 2-10% increase in insurance premiums in 20241. Among the many contributing factors are the increased utilization and cost of GLP-1 medications indicated for weight loss and diabetes. To help organizations navigate this new landscape, WeightWatchers for Business is building on its 30+ years of science-backed expertise in the employer-sponsored healthcare space with a complete cost management and utilization strategy that includes preventing progression and facilitating remission of weight-related conditions, as well as managing weight before, during, and after pharmacotherapy. WeightWatchers for Business utilizes evidence-based clinical pathways and step therapy with proprietary de-escalation protocols designed to drive clinically significant outcomes while controlling cost.

“Health plans, PBMs, and their clients are grappling with unprecedented demand for this new class of chronic weight management medications and the associated costs,” stated Kevin O’Brien, Senior Vice President of Commercial Growth and Customer Operations for WeightWatchers. “Organizations are likely to face higher expenditures in this category, extending beyond the treatment of obesity. Our aim is to guide our partners to manage costs at scale, while providing long-term weight health for their people.”

The complete weight health platform includes:

WW’s science-proven behavior change program for sustained outcomes, including a program tailored for diabetes, as well as, later this year, a program tailored for those on GLP-1 medications

Robust virtual and in-real-life community

Coach support at scale

Integrated health insights

Virtual clinic care and medication management, including GLP-1s when appropriate, under the guidance of obesity medicine trained healthcare providers

WeightWatchers’ virtual clinic members have seen an average of 20.7% weight loss after 12 months2. In addition, WeightWatchers’ third-party validated ROI model shows a 3.9x ROI for employers when implementing WW’s full-spectrum program.

To further WeightWatchers’ commitment to providing the most clinically-proven tools and interventions surrounding weight health, the Company has appointed Amy Meister, D.O., M.R.O., Chief Medical Officer to lead access to global medical services across the business. Serving in this role, Dr. Meister will deliver the highest standard of care for the WeightWatchers membership as well as provide leadership across the complete health platform with behavioral science, clinical solutions and in-person experiences.

“As an internal medicine physician, treating people living with obesity has been core to my practice for my entire career – and I believe no one is better positioned to partner with employers to address this challenge across all populations than WeightWatchers,” said Dr. Meister, “I am confident that this best-in-class combination of digital intensive lifestyle intervention with care delivery will drive positive outcomes in holistically addressing weight health.”

Dr. Meister brings over 23 years of experience with a strong background in population health management, care delivery best practices, including virtual health, and managed care services, which will serve in shaping the future medical practices of the business.

“With the appointment of Dr. Meister and our dedication to serving the employer community and beyond, we are furthering our mission to expand weight health care access and equity of treatment to generate better health outcomes for all,” said Sima Sistani, CEO of WeightWatchers.

About WW International, Inc.

WeightWatchers is a human-centric technology company powered by our proven, science-based, clinically effective weight loss and weight management program. For six decades, we have inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. We combine technology and community to help members reach and sustain their goals on our program. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

