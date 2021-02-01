Weinberg Foundation Promotes Arlene Cox to Role of Chief Operating Officer

Breaking News
Long-Time Foundation Employee Most Recently Served as Chief of Staff

Arlene Cox, Chief Operating Officer, The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation

Baltimore, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation today announced the promotion of Arlene Cox to the role of chief operating officer. Since joining the Foundation in 2005, Ms. Cox has served as executive assistant, operations manager and, most recently, as chief of staff.

“This well-deserved promotion recognizes Arlene’s consistent leadership and significant contributions to the Weinberg Foundation’s growth over several years,” said Ambassador Fay Hartog-Levin (Ret.), Weinberg Foundation Chair and Trustee. “In addition to broadly managing staff and operations, Arlene specifically has led or coordinated the Foundation’s work in human resources, information technology, and facilities and maintenance.”

In her new role, Ms. Cox will assume additional leadership responsibilities while maintaining focus on various staff and operational issues, as well as serving as an adviser to Rachel Garbow Monroe, President and CEO. Ms. Cox continues to serve on the senior leadership team in support of the president and board.  

Ms. Cox commented, “It has been my distinct honor and privilege over the past 16 years to support the Foundation’s growth and increasingly professionalized structure. I appreciate the board and president’s trust and support as we continue to identify and implement a range of enhancements and improvements, which increase the Foundation’s operational efficiency and philanthropic impact.”

“Arlene has been a superior colleague and partner, and the Foundation is thrilled to acknowledge her many contributions in this meaningful way,” remarked Ms. Monroe. “Because of her extensive responsibilities, I have had the pleasure of working with Arlene more closely than perhaps any other Foundation colleague. She has been an exceptional leader and, for me in particular, a valued and trusted colleague.”

Ms. Cox began her career as a manager for a Philadelphia-area firm within the international death care industry. She was promoted to an administrative management role in southern California, where she worked for three years before being promoted to an executive role in the Baltimore region. Ms. Cox graduated from East Stroudsburg University in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

About The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation: The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, one of the largest private charitable foundations in the United States, is dedicated to meeting the basic needs of people experiencing poverty. The Foundation provides approximately $130 million each year in total grant activity supporting nonprofits that provide direct services in the areas of Housing, Health, Jobs, Education, and Community Services. The Foundation’s priority communities include Baltimore, Chicago, Hawaiʻi, Israel, New York City, Northeastern Pennsylvania, San Francisco, and Rural Communities (primarily rural areas within proximity to priority communities). The Foundation’s trustees are Ambassador Fay Hartog-Levin (Ret.), Chair; Robert T. Kelly, Jr.; Paula B. Pretlow; Gordon Berlin; and Nimrod Goor. Rachel Garbow Monroe serves as President and CEO. For more information, please visit www.hjweinbergfoundation.org.

