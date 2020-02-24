Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape by a New York jury on Monday and handcuffed in court, a milestone verdict for the #MeToo movement that inspired women to go public with misconduct allegations against powerful men.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Weinstein convicted of sexual assault, rape, in milestone verdict for #MeToo movement - February 24, 2020
- Dow sinks 1,000 points as pandemic fears rattle Wall Street - February 24, 2020
- On the trail: Sanders takes heat for Cuba comment, Biden pushes housing - February 24, 2020