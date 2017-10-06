Weinstein on indefinite leave as company investigates allegations

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Co-chairman Harvey Weinstein was taking an indefinite leave from the Weinstein Co, the film production company said on Friday, adding it will conduct an internal investigation into the New York Times’ report of sexual harassment allegations against one of the most powerful men in Hollywood.
