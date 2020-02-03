Weinstein rape accuser weeps uncontrollably during cross-examination

A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her broke down in sobs at the former Hollywood producer’s sexual assault trial on Monday, as she read an email in which she described Weinstein as a “pseudo father” figure after the alleged attack.
