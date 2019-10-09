Welcome Celebration for ELEVATE – Construction’s Heavy Work Conference & Expo is A Can’t-Miss Event

Breaking News
Everything You Need to Start Your ELEVATE Experience Off with A Bang – Interactive Experiences, Fabulous Food, Networking, and Live Music

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Command Alkon, the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is ready to “jazz it up” in Chicago at ELEVATE – Construction’s Heavy Work Conference and Expo. To begin the event, the company is hosting a vibrant Welcome Celebration experience for guests arriving on November 4th from 7 to 9pm. The perfect party pack is planned – delectable Chicago-style food, engaging games and activities, and live music – all designed to boost the energy and prime ELEVATE Day 1.

“Our Welcome Celebrations receive rave reviews and this year’s version is amplified Chicago-style,” said Amber Vines, Brand Experience Specialist at Command Alkon. “The time together promotes an authentic and energetic place where attendees will genuinely network with one another, setting the stage to spark new relationships across the industry during ELEVATE and beyond.”

The Hero Lounge at ELEVATE is back this year. Recharge phones and feet while catching-up on the newest success stories from Industry Heroes around the world. Discover how they deployed technology to overcome the challenges they faced building our amazing world. The Exhibitor Bingo game is an opportunity to win. Sign-ups will be in the conference check-in packet. Completed challenges will be placed into the raffle drum and eligible to win prizes during the final Expo hour on Wednesday morning.

At ELEVATE, there are plenty of hats to go around. Attendees who bring a branded hat from their company will receive a new Command Alkon hat in exchange through the conference hat swap. Hats collected from guests will be displayed year-round on Command Alkon’s World Famous Heavy Work Hat Wall at the company’s HQ.

For more information, check out the ELEVATE Electronic Brochure and the event website for details on all things ELEVATE. Registration for the conference is available here.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON
At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations.  Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
[email protected]

Karli Langner
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 3968
[email protected]

