Navitas to showcase how next-gen power semis address a diverse $22B/yr market, with an exciting, informative in-person experience

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, will unveil “Planet Navitas” – an immediate implementation of tomorrow’s sustainable, achievable, everyday world – at CES 2023 (Las Vegas, NV, January 5th-8th, 2023).

Following the mission to “Electrify our World™”, “Planet Navitas” (in LVCC, Central Hall, booth #17584) invites visitors to discover how next-gen GaN and SiC technology enable the latest solutions for fully-electrified housing, transportation and industry. Examples range from TV power to home appliance motors and compressors, EV charging and solar/micro-grid installations, and on to data center power systems. Each example highlights end-user benefits, such as increased portability, longer range, faster charging, and grid-independence, plus a focus on how low-carbon-footprint GaN and SiC technology can save over 6 Gtons/yr CO 2 by 2050.

At CES 2023, “Planet Navitas” will also showcase:

“Navitas Presents:” – an insightful series of live customer presentations highlighting the latest advances in power electronics from mobile ultra-fast chargers, to EV applications and next-gen motor drives.

“OnePlus™ GaNFast Gaming Experience!” – a high-energy, fast-paced video game competition, with daily prizes of OnePlus 10T high-end gaming smartphones and earbuds, featuring 150 W GaNFast ultra-fast charging from 1-100% in only 19 minutes.

“GaNFast Giveaway!” – experience fast and ultra-fast GaN charging with high-speed charger prizes from sponsor partners Anker, Spigen and UGREEN.

“Win a Tesla!” – the last chance to enter to win a Tesla Model 3 Performance, worth $60,000.

“With complementary GaNFast and GeneSiC technologies, Navitas is the leading-edge company for next-generation power, taking market share from legacy silicon chips”, said Gene Sheridan, co-founder and CEO. “Such a broad portfolio, with comprehensive, application-specific system design support accelerates customer time-to-market with sustainable performance advantages. ‘Planet Navitas’ represents the very real, inspiring implementation of GaN & SiC across the vast $22B/year market opportunity.”

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 65 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral® – certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor and subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

