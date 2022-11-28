Two highly regarded Bay Area vision specialists now offer state-of-the-art care to more patients in the San Francisco Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Two powerhouse vision care practices have joined forces in the Bay Area – bringing a level of excellence and experience in vision care to more patients across the East and South Bay.

Dr. Scott Hyver, of ScottHyver Visioncare, a well-known Harvard M.D. and board-certified ophthalmologist and the eye doctor for the San Francisco 49ers, has joined IQ Laser Vision as a partner. IQ Laser Vision is a fully comprehensive vision practice with offices in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Houston, Texas. IQ Laser Vision is also the #1 ZEISS SMILE and EVO ICL Laser Vision Center in the USA.

Thanks to this partnership, patients from around the San Francisco Bay Area will continue to have opportunities to receive excellent vision care treatment ranging from LASIK procedures, presbyopia, and cataract care to annual check-ups for glasses and contact lenses.

And for greater convenience, patients can now attend consultations and complete their laser vision correction at any of the three northern California offices covering the San Francisco Area (Daly City), South Bay Area (Santa Clara), and East Bay Area (San Ramon). ScottHyver Visioncare will continue providing the vision care that IQ Laser Vision patients expect, including vision consultations and vision correction services.

An experienced surgeon in vision correction, Dr. Hyver uses the latest medical technology, including the Alcon EX500 excimer laser and ZEISS Visumax femtosecond laser, to help provide patients with freedom from glasses and contact lenses through procedures that include PRK, LASIK, and SMILE.

IQ Laser Vision, which has its surgery headquarters in Los Angeles, and has offices in Riverside, will continue to treat patients at its existing locations and will now be able to provide convenient locations and additional times for patients to be seen by experienced eye doctors. Patients having their vision corrected will find IQ Laser Vision’s new Rowland Heights location to be a great addition, as it has an in-suite surgery center featuring the most advanced technology available.

IQ Laser Vision – with its experienced board-certified ophthalmologists – offers comprehensive professional eye care services to assist patients with common ailments, including dry eye and glasses prescriptions to a wide array of options for those seeking vision correction and treatment of cataracts.

Through this partnership, there are so many options available for patients seeking vision correction, whether they have nearsightedness, farsightedness, or astigmatism. Vision correction helps people avoid the cost and inconvenience of glasses and contact lenses. With a professional consultation at IQ Laser Vision and ScottHyver Visioncare, a patient can choose from the latest treatments available.

Bay Area residents now have expanded access to be seen by a professional experienced eye physician. By having ScottHyver Visioncare join IQ Laser Vision, patients will receive professional, convenient, and modern treatment for eye care in the San Francisco Bay Area.

