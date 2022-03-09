Well-Known Houston Litigator Heather Kabele Joins Kane Russell Coleman Logan

Heather Kabele has joined the Houston office of Kane Russell Coleman Logan, bringing her extensive litigation experience to the firm.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kane Russell Coleman Logan announces that Heather Kabele has joined the firm’s Litigation Group in the Houston office. Kabele is a litigation attorney with impressive victories in the courtroom and favorable results in negotiated resolutions. Her clients include oil and gas companies and global freight management companies involved in a variety of lawsuits and disputes. Kabele has also represented many other companies and employers in a wide array of litigation matters, and her representative experience includes trade secret misappropriation and related statutory and tort violations, fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, non-compete violations, and other employment issues.

“Heather Kabele is a great addition to the Houston litigation team. She knows the energy sector and the transportation industry, and she adds depth to our trial team. Heather arrived at the Firm and started trial nearly immediately and, in a world where litigators frequently never try cases, her ability to jump in effectively provides tremendous value to many of our long-time clients,” said Marcy Rothman, Director in the KRCL Houston office.

Kabele is licensed in both Texas and California and she is a member of the Women’s Energy Network and the Transportation & Logistics Council. She is also active in the Houston Bar Association, where she is a member of the Securities and Arbitration Section and the Oil, Gas & Mineral Law Section.

She served as Senior Editor of the Southern California Law Review while obtaining her J.D. from the University of Southern California Law School, and she previously graduated magna cum laude from Rice University.

Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC is a full-service law firm with offices in Dallas and Houston. Formed in 1992, KRCL is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary. The firm provides professional services for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized public and private companies to entrepreneurs. KRCL handles a wide array of transactional, litigation, employment, and bankruptcy matters in Texas and throughout the country.

