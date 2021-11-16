WELLI BINSTM INTRODUCES THE WORLD’S FIRST PLANT-BASED, WASHABLE & DURABLE STORAGE BINS

Designed to reduce CO2 emissions, Welli Bins are made of bio-based material that’s waterproof, tear-resistant and lighter than rubber



Boston, Massachusetts, United States, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF FIRST PLANT-BASED, WASHABLE STORAGE BIN–

As the first planet-friendly storage and organization solution, Welli Bins are revolutionizing the way consumers everywhere stay organized with a washable and lightweight storage bin that’s made from plant-based materials. Unlike bins made from plastic, Welli Bins use Welli FoamTM—a proprietary blend of sugarcane- based materials—to create environmentally friendly storage bins intended to last a lifetime. Welli Bins significantly reduce emissions thanks to the consumption of CO2 by the sugarcane plants. Additionally, leftover biomass during manufacturing is used to heat generators and supply electricity to the manufacturing facility to further reduce the carbon footprint of the process. In addition to their plant-based ingenuity, Welli Bins are also stylish and practical–with fun, vibrant colors and a soft, pliable texture that’s tear resistant and less than half the weight of rubber. They’re ideal for gardeners, surfers, crafters, road trippers and anyone who has anything to store or carry. Welli Bins are also easy to clean and disinfect. Touted as “an amazing, innovative product” by Emmy award-winning TV host Anna Rossi, and even her “solution to plastic,” Welli Bins are proud to be the first eco-friendly solution to all things wet, messy and disorganized.

Welli Bins launch on November 16th, with early bird discounts up to 40% off the retail price of $59.99.

Welli Bins Core Features:

Plant-based Welli Foam is made from sugarcane and other plant materials, including recycled cellulose fibers from leaves and tree bark

Variety of color options: Aqua, Light Grey, Dark Grey, and Pink

Dimensions: 12 inches L x 12 inches W x 11 inches H

Weight: 2.15 pounds (twice as light as rubber)



More information on Welli Foam

Plant-based foam developed by Welli Bins Co.: renewable plant materials replace fossil fuels in the foam-making process, which greatly reduces CO2 emissions

Soft but sturdy, Welli Foam is comfortable to handle and lightweight

Welli Foam is tear resistant, which means the bins won’t break down and end up in a landfill

Surfaces are waterproof, making them easy to clean and disinfect

About Welli Bins Co.

Welli Bins Co. is developing the first line of sustainable, washable and portable bins made from plant-based materials. Welli Bins customers don’t fit in a box. They are moms and dads with kids who jump in muddy puddles, single guys who love cats, musicians with too many cords in their Brooklyn studios and yoga-loving city dwellers who often work out at home. Pet toys, free weights, wet pool toys and dirty sneakers all get equal treatment in a Welli Bin. Organizing and compartmentalizing can be good for the soul, and now it’s good for the planet, too, with these environmentally friendly washable containers.

Founder’s Bio

Kathleen McIntyre is the founder and CEO of Welli Bins. She’s a busy mom of three kids—and many pets. A former investment professional, Kathleen had the idea for Welli Bins in early 2019, when she found herself at the Container Store to buy yet another round of bins to organize her chaotic household. She was frustrated by the available choices: flimsy, planet-killing plastics, brittle straw and wobbly fabrics. Finding no substantial alternative, let alone a sustainable one, Kathleen decided to launch Welli Bins Co. to contribute a practical and planet-friendly solution to the storage and organization market.

Andrew McIntyre is the Head of Product at Welli Bins, and Kathleen’s brother-in-law. A Stanford Product Design School graduate, he has been designing and engineering products for over a decade with companies like Amazon, Doppler Labs, OXO and Rolls Royce Motor Cars.

Together, Andrew and Kathleen have made hundreds of prototypes to develop the perfect durable yet lightweight foam that comprises Welli Bins. The McIntyre’s are a tight clan and Welli Bins Co. is truly a family company!

