Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / WELLI BINSTM INTRODUCES THE WORLD’S FIRST PLANT-BASED, WASHABLE & DURABLE STORAGE BINS

WELLI BINSTM INTRODUCES THE WORLD’S FIRST PLANT-BASED, WASHABLE & DURABLE STORAGE BINS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

WELLI BINSTM INTRODUCES THE WORLD’S FIRST PLANT-BASED, WASHABLE & DURABLE STORAGE BINS

Designed to reduce CO2 emissions, Welli Bins are made of bio-based material that’s waterproof, tear-resistant and lighter than rubber

Boston, Massachusetts, United States, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF FIRST PLANT-BASED, WASHABLE STORAGE BIN–

As the first planet-friendly storage and organization solution, Welli Bins are revolutionizing the way consumers everywhere stay organized with a washable and lightweight storage bin that’s made from plant-based materials. Unlike bins made from plastic, Welli Bins use Welli FoamTM—a proprietary blend of sugarcane- based materials—to create environmentally friendly storage bins intended to last a lifetime. Welli Bins significantly reduce emissions thanks to the consumption of CO2 by the sugarcane plants. Additionally, leftover biomass during manufacturing is used to heat generators and supply electricity to the manufacturing facility to further reduce the carbon footprint of the process. In addition to their plant-based ingenuity, Welli Bins are also stylish and practical–with fun, vibrant colors and a soft, pliable texture that’s tear resistant and less than half the weight of rubber. They’re ideal for gardeners, surfers, crafters, road trippers and anyone who has anything to store or carry. Welli Bins are also easy to clean and disinfect. Touted as “an amazing, innovative product” by Emmy award-winning TV host Anna Rossi, and even her “solution to plastic,” Welli Bins are proud to be the first eco-friendly solution to all things wet, messy and disorganized.

Welli Bins launch on November 16th, with early bird discounts up to 40% off the retail price of $59.99.

Welli Bins Core Features:

  • Plant-based Welli Foam is made from sugarcane and other plant materials, including recycled cellulose fibers from leaves and tree bark
  • Variety of color options: Aqua, Light Grey, Dark Grey, and Pink
  • Dimensions: 12 inches L x 12 inches W x 11 inches H
  • Weight: 2.15 pounds (twice as light as rubber)


More information on Welli Foam

  • Plant-based foam developed by Welli Bins Co.: renewable plant materials replace fossil fuels in the foam-making process, which greatly reduces CO2 emissions
  • Soft but sturdy, Welli Foam is comfortable to handle and lightweight
  • Welli Foam is tear resistant, which means the bins won’t break down and end up in a landfill
  • Surfaces are waterproof, making them easy to clean and disinfect

About Welli Bins Co.

Welli Bins Co. is developing the first line of sustainable, washable and portable bins made from plant-based materials. Welli Bins customers don’t fit in a box. They are moms and dads with kids who jump in muddy puddles, single guys who love cats, musicians with too many cords in their Brooklyn studios and yoga-loving city dwellers who often work out at home. Pet toys, free weights, wet pool toys and dirty sneakers all get equal treatment in a Welli Bin. Organizing and compartmentalizing can be good for the soul, and now it’s good for the planet, too, with these environmentally friendly washable containers.

Founder’s Bio

Kathleen McIntyre is the founder and CEO of Welli Bins. She’s a busy mom of three kids—and many pets. A former investment professional, Kathleen had the idea for Welli Bins in early 2019, when she found herself at the Container Store to buy yet another round of bins to organize her chaotic household. She was frustrated by the available choices: flimsy, planet-killing plastics, brittle straw and wobbly fabrics. Finding no substantial alternative, let alone a sustainable one, Kathleen decided to launch Welli Bins Co. to contribute a practical and planet-friendly solution to the storage and organization market.

Andrew McIntyre is the Head of Product at Welli Bins, and Kathleen’s brother-in-law. A Stanford Product Design School graduate, he has been designing and engineering products for over a decade with companies like Amazon, Doppler Labs, OXO and Rolls Royce Motor Cars.

Together, Andrew and Kathleen have made hundreds of prototypes to develop the perfect durable yet lightweight foam that comprises Welli Bins. The McIntyre’s are a tight clan and Welli Bins Co. is truly a family company!

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/welli-binstm-introduces-the-world-s-first-plant-based-washable-durable-storage-bins.html

WELLI BINSTM INTRODUCES THE WORLD’S FIRST PLANT-BASED, WASHABLE & DURABLE STORAGE BINS

WELLI BINSTM INTRODUCES THE WORLD’S FIRST PLANT-BASED, WASHABLE & DURABLE STORAGE BINS

WELLI BINSTM INTRODUCES THE WORLD’S FIRST PLANT-BASED, WASHABLE & DURABLE STORAGE BINS

CONTACT: Media Company: Welli Bins Co.
Media Name: Kathleen Mclntyre: 
Media Phone: 5109950624
Media Email: press_wellibins@customers.prdistribution.org
Media URL:  https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/welli-bins/welli-binstmfirst-plant-based-storage-organization-solution?ref=47f487

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.