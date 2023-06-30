This Partnership Will Enable Members in Delaware to Receive Integrated Care for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wellinks, the leading digital healthcare company offering virtual Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) management for health plans and value-based care providers, today announced a partnership with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware to deliver high-quality COPD care to underserved populations in Delaware starting on July 1.

“Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware is deeply connected with the communities and members they serve. There’s a huge opportunity in Delaware and across the country to connect people living with COPD to high-quality, affordable, and convenient care,” said Geoff Matous, President of Wellinks. “We’re excited for the opportunity to serve Delawarians and collaborate with the many physicians and caregivers already dedicated to their health.”

In the United States, COPD is the third leading cause of death by chronic disease and the fifth most costly chronic disease, with an estimated $49 billion spent on COPD annually across the healthcare system. Although more than 16.4 million patients have been diagnosed, the systems of care for COPD patients are extremely fragmented and inaccessible for many individuals. The rurality of some areas of Delaware presents a unique opportunity for innovative approaches to close certain gaps in care.

To meet the growing need for more accessible care, Wellinks combines virtual pulmonary rehabilitation, personalized health coaching, monitoring through connected devices, and a patient-friendly app to empower patients to manage their COPD. Wellinks’ virtual-first approach emphasizes proactive, preventive care that helps people living with COPD avoid exacerbations, stay out of the hospital, and improve their quality of life.

With Wellinks, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware members will be able to access empowering and effective COPD care solutions from the comfort of their own homes. The Wellinks virtual-first approach to pulmonary rehabilitation provides members with exercises and education to improve their lung health and reduce shortness of breath. With personalized support from Wellinks coaches, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware members will identify and achieve goals that will help them better manage and live with COPD. And by incorporating connected devices into the care plan, members can easily track their symptoms, access their pulmonary data, stick to their medication plan, and monitor their own progress to stay in control of their health. This data offers care teams longitudinal insights that can help inform clinical decisions and help members stay on track with their care plan.

About Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware serves approximately 500,000 members through the company’s health care benefits business. It is an influential company in the market generating an economic impact of $135 million and supporting more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs across the state. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware was named a Top Workplace in Delaware in 2022 and a Top Workplace USA in 2023. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, an association of independent Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies. For more information, visit www.highmarkbcbsde.com .

About Wellinks

Wellinks is on a mission to help those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) live fully and breathe freely. COPD is the third leading cause of death by chronic disease in the U.S. and the fifth most costly chronic disease. With its personalized, virtual-first COPD management system, Wellinks breaks down barriers for patients, providing the evidence-based care they need and deserve outside the four walls of the clinic. Wellinks supports patients through virtual pulmonary rehabilitation, health coaching, and monitoring through connected devices and an easy-to-use smartphone app. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Wellinks is led by a team of experienced healthcare leaders, backed by top investment firms including Morningside, HighCape Capital, Connecticut Innovations, and Benslie. For more information, visit www.wellinks.com and follow on Twitter ( @WellinksHealth ) and LinkedIn .