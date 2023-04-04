South Central Texas agency will use an integrated digital payments solution to enhance visibility into its payment processes

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Systems® today announced that Wellmann Insurance has selected Applied Pay to digitize premium payment and reconciliation processes. Wellmann is a full-service independent insurance agency which has been serving Texas for decades. The agency is taking advantage of Applied Pay’s integration with Applied Epic to streamline their payments process and gain real-time visibility and insight into its online collection activity.

“We had a decent payment process before we picked up Applied Pay, but the lack of integration was the source of a number of frustrations,” said Kim Peters, commercial account manager for Wellmann Insurance. “I love how Applied pay works with Applied Epic – it has saved us time by reducing the number of steps required to complete a payment. I’m always trying to see what’s out there that makes life a little bit easier, and Applied Pay seemed like a no-brainer.”

Applied Pay is a cloud-based electronic payments hub that enables agents and brokers to provide their clients a secure, online way to pay for new and recurring premiums. Directly integrated into Applied Epic, Applied CSR24 and EZLynx Client Center, Applied Pay provides intuitive, branded checkout pages where policyholders can go to pay for premiums via text link, credit card, ACH, digital wallet, or other payment methods. It automatically handles payment authorization and tokenizes sensitive information to increase security and ensure compliance. The solution also reconciles receivables at the account level, reducing manual workflows and improving the accuracy and timeliness needed to reconcile payments.

“Wellman had a payment system before, but it didn’t fully integrate with their agency management system and they were losing a lot of time toggling between the two pieces of technology,” said Chase Petrey, president of Applied Pay, Applied Systems. “Applied Pay integrates fully with their system of record, which makes the back-office workflows of managing cash flow easier for staff and makes the customer experience side that much better and simpler.”

