WellnessSpace Brands’ expansion into new territories comes as the company continues to broaden its reach

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WellnessSpace Brands , the company known for developing an industry-leading suite of experiential wellness products, including HydroMassage® Beds and Lounges, CryoLounge+® Chairs, and RelaxSpace Wellness Pods® , announces an expansion into two new international markets, further showcasing the company’s wide reach.

The RelaxSpace Wellness Pod® will incorporate new video content in Spanish and German that will be available by the end of Q2 2023 in order to bring localized content to customers in WellnessSpace Brands’ growing Latin American and European markets. Additionally, the company is releasing 19 new videos in English, allowing for updated content to be distributed to every RelaxSpace Wellness Pod® user. The addition of content is the latest product development the company has rolled out in order to introduce new features to its customers and partners. The expansion now makes WellnessSpace Brands products available in 40 countries worldwide.

The RelaxSpace Wellness Pod® is an innovative chair designed to reduce stress, promote relaxation and stimulate multiple senses. Featuring a 43” screen, the pod provides a wide array of visual, audio, temperature and scent controls as well as guided meditation and breathing exercises.

The new video releases include relaxing, peaceful nature scenes and unique cities of the world to explore while utilizing the RelaxSpace Wellness Pod®.

“The international markets we serve continue to grow, so we set out to create localized content that will resonate with customers around the world,” WellnessSpace Brands CEO Paul Lunter said. “We anticipate even further growth overseas in the future as the wellness industry continues to explode in popularity on a global scale.”

For more information on WellnessSpace Brands and its suite of recovery and wellness products, please visit WellnessSpace.com .

About WellnessSpace Brands (formerly HydroMassage):

WellnessSpace Brands offers an industry-leading suite of experiential wellness products, including HydroMassage® Beds and Lounges, CryoLounge+® Chairs, and RelaxSpace Wellness Pods®. Each of the company’s innovative product lines have a shared vision to provide people around the world with access to convenient, technology-based solutions for mind and body wellness. Headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, the company, previously known as HydroMassage®, has a 30+ year history partnering with global leaders in the health, wellness, fitness, and hospitality markets.