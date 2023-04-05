The new service allows customers that use ABC Fitness Solutions to access the products on demand, without assistance from staff

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WellnessSpace Brands , the company known for developing an industry-leading suite of experiential wellness products, including HydroMassage Beds and Lounges, CryoLounge+ Chairs, and RelaxSpace Wellness Pods, today announces a new API integration to ABC Fitness Solutions (ABC). The new offering is an opt-in service for WellnessSpace Brands customers that currently utilize ABC IGNITE for billing.

Fitness club members can walk up to the product, enter or scan a code on the screen, and the unit goes through the Cloud to verify this individual has a membership that will grant them access to start a session. This allows members to access the products on their own 24/7 without needing a front desk employee to assist them. If customers wish not to opt-in to this new service, they can control access to the units by manually verifying members.

The API integration is currently available through ABC, which offers gym management software solutions and services for fitness clubs, gyms, and studios, with other software providers coming soon.

“This upgrade provides a new level of convenience for members who use WellnessSpace Brands products,” WellnessSpace Brands Founder & CEO Paul Lunter said. “It’s a big help for our customers as it provides a safe and secure way to ensure the premium members can easily enjoy the added service, and it’s also a win for their customers as they will have quicker and easier access to their favorite beds, lounges and pods.”

WellnessSpace Brands debuted the API integration at IHRSA , a convention connecting fitness industry professionals from around the world, which took place in March in San Diego, California.

About WellnessSpace Brands (formerly HydroMassage):

WellnessSpace Brands offers an industry-leading suite of experiential wellness products, including HydroMassage Beds and Lounges, CryoLounge+ Chairs, and RelaxSpace Wellness Pods. Each of the company’s innovative product lines have a shared vision to provide people around the world with access to convenient, technology-based solutions for mind and body wellness. Headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, the company, previously known as HydroMassage, has a 30+ year history partnering with global leaders in the health, wellness, fitness, and hospitality markets.