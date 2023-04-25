The partnership establishes WellnessSpace Brands as an approved vendor for RSG Group’s brands, such as Gold’s Gym, McFIT, JOHN REED and HEIMAT

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WellnessSpace Brands , the company known for developing an industry-leading suite of experiential wellness products, including HydroMassage Beds and Lounges, CryoLounge+ Chairs, and RelaxSpace Wellness Pods , announces a partnership with RSG Group , one of the global leaders in fitness and the parent company of well known fitness facilities like Gold’s Gym , McFIT , JOHN REED and HEIMAT , to become part of its Global Vendor Program.

The partnership establishes WellnessSpace Brands as an approved vendor for RSG Group, particularly among Gold’s Gym franchisees who have used the equipment for years in the U.S., and paves the way for all three of its products to be integrated in Gold’s Gym and other affiliated brands of the RSG Group.

“Working with RSG Group is an incredibly beneficial development for both WellnessSpace Brands and RSG Group’s gym members,” WellnessSpace Brands Founder & CEO Paul Lunter said. “We’re excited that this partnership will allow more clubs to offer solutions for total body wellness and recovery, which is our primary goal.”

“We believe that fitness and well-being are the keys to a healthier and happier life of our members,” Head of Key Accounts at RSG Group Max Jaeger said. “A massage at the end of a workout goes a long way, so we are glad we’re able to bring that benefit to our customers and franchisees worldwide, while also providing an extra incentive to bring more people into our clubs.”

For more information on WellnessSpace Brands and its suite of recovery and wellness products, please visit wellnessspace.com .

About WellnessSpace Brands (formerly HydroMassage):

WellnessSpace Brands offers an industry-leading suite of experiential wellness products, including HydroMassage Beds and Lounges, CryoLounge+ Chairs, and RelaxSpace Wellness Pods. Each of the company’s innovative product lines have a shared vision to provide people around the world with access to convenient, technology-based solutions for mind and body wellness. Headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, the company, previously known as HydroMassage, has a 30+ year history partnering with global leaders in the health, wellness, fitness, and hospitality markets.

About RSG Group:

With more than 4.5 million members in its studios, RSG Group is one of the world’s leading fitness companies. Founded in 1997 by Rainer Schaller – and still family-owned – RSG Group has developed into an internationally operating business. Including its franchisees, it employs 10,000 people at over 1000 locations and is represented in more than 30 countries. Its extensive and forward-looking portfolio comprises 19 innovative brands, including Gold’s Gym, McFIT and the JOHN REED Family. RSG Group is constantly setting new standards and ensuring that it is an essential part of its customers’ active everyday lives.

For more information on RSG Group and its family of brands, visit RSG Group .