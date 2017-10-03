Wells Fargo CEO defends leadership in heated Senate appearance

(Reuters) – U.S. senators grilled Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Tim Sloan on Tuesday about what he had done to change the bank’s culture after a sales practices scandal erupted last year, with one senior Democratic lawmaker calling for his ouster.
