(Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co reported an 19 percent profit decline on Friday and weaker revenue than Wall Street had expected for the fourth consecutive quarter due to mortgage issues, sending its shares down 3.5 percent.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Wells Fargo posts fourth straight revenue miss on mortgage issues - October 13, 2017
- Facebook launches U.S. food order and delivery service - October 13, 2017
- Gasoline buoys U.S. consumer prices, underlying inflation tame - October 13, 2017